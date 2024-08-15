With the Premier League set to get underway this weekend, Newcastle United are still no closer to securing a transfer for a new right-sided attacker.

Although Eddie Howe has Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron at his disposal in that area, the Magpies boss wants another elite-level talent to take his forward line to the next level.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have cemented their places as regular starters at the top end of the pitch, but no player is yet to stake their claim for a consistent spot at St James’ Park.

Howe’s side have been in the market for a new forward in that department, but have failed to agree any deals - despite huge rumours linking Chelsea ace Noni Madueke with a move to Tyneside.

However, they could reignite interest in one player who’s previously been on the club’s radar, but any move would cost the Magpies a pretty penny.

Newcastle still want £40m attacking talent

According to iNews, Newcastle still hold an interest in signing Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer, after previous interest in the 22-year-old earlier this summer.

The Swedish international was touted with a move to Tyneside at the end of June, potentially being included in a deal that saw Elliot Anderson move to the City Ground.

However, no move for the former Manchester United ace ever materialised, but Howe’s side could yet test the waters over a move for Elanga before the closure of the window on August 30th.

It would be another expensive signing for the club following the Saudi PIF takeover back in 2021, with the Reds demanding a fee in the region of £40m to part ways with one of their star attackers.

He would be an excellent pickup for the Magpies, potentially following in the footsteps of one player who captured the hearts of many during his time at St James’.

Why Elanga could be the next Saint-Maximin

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin arrived at the club back in 2019 as an unknown quantity - with very little of the fanbase having any idea of the talent he possessed.

However, he lit up Tyneside with his excellent ball-carrying ability and his eye for taking on the opposition, providing excitement every time he got on the ball with his unpredictability - duly dubbed a "wizard" by journalist Graeme Bailey.

During his four-year stay at the club, the 27-year-old made 124 appearances, scoring 13 goals before leaving in a big-money deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

12 months on from his departure, Elanga could be brought in to fill the void on the right-hand side, whilst also bringing an unpredictable style back to Howe’s side.

When delving into his stats at Forest last season, the Swede excelled with the ball at his feet, creating endless opportunities - making him perfect for the rest of the Newcastle forward line.

The “sensational” talent, as described by Sky Sports' Joe Thomlinson, achieved a total of 14 combined goals and assists, averaging 3.6 progressive carries per 90 - showcasing his ability at taking the ball into attacking areas like Saint-Maximin.

Anthony Elanga's stats per 90 in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 36 Goals + assists 14 Progressive carries 3.6 Take-ons attempted 2.8 Carries into final third 2 Crosses completed 2.2 Top speed 36.9 km/h Stats via FBref

He also attempted 2.8 take-ons and, completing 2.2 crosses showcasing his impact on the counter-attack - as seen in the Magpies’ victory over the Reds at the City Ground last season, where Elanga managed to slot home on the break.

Whilst he would be an expensive addition for the club, he would provide excellent quality in attacking areas, potentially completing Howe’s attack at St James’.

The "electric" Swede - as described by Statman Dave - could also fill the boots of Saint-Maximin, offering a sense of unpredictability and speed that has been missing in the squad since the Frenchman’s departure last summer.

Should the deal be completed it could see the club’s attack have that added cutting edge, giving them a huge boost in their aim to secure Champions League football once again.