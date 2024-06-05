After missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, Newcastle United could now reportedly turn their attention to a similar deal for Eddie Howe this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies looked on course to land both Adarabioyo and Kelly, but it is now just the latter who is all but announced after Chelsea swooped in to turn the former's head in frustrating fashion for those at St James' Park. Nonetheless, Newcastle should at least remain on course to welcome Kelly in their second deal of the summer after Lewis Hall's obligation to turn his loan deal permanent was triggered throughout the season.

Both arrivals should help ease Howe's defensive depth problem, with Kelly's ability to play both left-back and centre-back a particularly welcome trait, given long-term injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. But, that's not to say the former Bournemouth player will be the only player helping to ease those injury blows this summer.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Newcastle could make a move to sign Mario Hermoso on a free deal upon the expiry of his Atletico Madrid contract this summer, but face significant competition from Aston Villa, who are confident of winning the race to sign the defender in the coming months.

Seemingly facing an uphill battle to secure Hermoso's signature, Newcastle may need to act fast to present the Spaniard with a suitable offer to match his reported £138k-a-week salary at Atletico Madrid, especially given their need for a central defender.

"Revelation" Hermoso can step up alongside Kelly

Replacing Botman, in particular, will be no easy task at St James' Park next season, but a player of Hermoso's calibre and experience could certainly be well-placed to do exactly that if Newcastle managed to win the race for his signature. The Atletico Madrid man enjoyed another solid campaign in La Liga, but with his contract up, a new challenge awaits.

League stats per 90 (via FBref) Mario Hermoso Sven Botman Starts 29 15 Progressive Carries 1.37 0 Progressive Passes 6.23 2.29 Ball Recoveries 5.92 4.58 Aerial Duels Won 1.62 2.22

Hermoso's ability on the ball is particularly impressive and could even leave Botman or Fabian Schar in danger of losing their starting place when all three are available if he chooses St James' Park this summer. Competition for places would only benefit the Magpies, who will be desperate to make a return to European action next season.

The Premier League interest in Hermoso comes as no shock and is something that Zach Lowy may have seen coming when he lavished the defender during his Porto days. Dubbing the Spaniard a "revelation", Lowy could now see Hermoso taking his biggest step yet by moving to either Aston Villa or Newcastle this summer.