Newcastle United could be gifted the chance to sign a £10 million-plus winger who plays in a similar style to former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

The Magpies have probably been quieter than their fans expected when it came to this summer’s transfer window. Since the club’s takeover, Newcastle have been making big moves in the transfer market, and while they have made some fresh additions this time around, it could be argued they haven’t been at the level expected.

Despite the Premier League season getting underway in a few days, Eddie Howe and co. still have plenty of time to get some new signings into the club. It appears at this stage that the club’s priority remains getting a deal done for defender Marc Guehi, with talks still ongoing over an agreement. But given a recent development concerning Miguel Almiron, Newcastle could have to enter the market for a new winger.

Related Latest Newcastle United injury news, return dates and suspensions FFC keeps you up to date with all the latest Newcastle news involving injuries as they face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Miguel Almiron could leave Newcastle United

Almiron joined the Magpies in January 2019 from MLS side Atlanta, and he was relatively unknown at the time, but has since grown into a very important player for the club. However, his time at St. James’ Park could be about to come to an end, as he’s emerged on the radar of an MLS team.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano that executives of Charlotte FC are in London to start talks over an ambitious move to sign Almiron in this transfer window. It is described as not being an easy deal to do, but an approach has been made to Newcastle. Time is not on Charlotte FC’s side, as the MLS window shuts on Wednesday.

This development regarding Almiron could force Newcastle into the market for a replacement, and if that is the case, a name has emerged as a potential option.

Newcastle offered the chance to sign Rayan Cherki

Newcastle have been on the lookout for a new right-sided forward for most of this summer, even before Almiron started to be linked with a move away from the club. But financial restrictions have meant the Magpies’ business has been limited, and they could be about to be offered a bargain deal.

According to Chronicle Live, one player who could come onto the radar of Newcastle in what remains of this transfer window is Lyon winger Rayan Cherki. Cherki was close to a move to Borussia Dortmund, but talks stalled over a €15 million transfer (£12m), and now, according to The Athletic, the French side are actively looking for new suitors to take up that deal.

The Chronicle's report claims Newcastle is a possible landing spot, with the Magpies' scouting team sure to be doing their due diligence at the very least.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon stats Apps 141 Goals 17 Assists 25 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Cherki has gained a reputation for being a mercurial talent on the ball over his first few years in the senior game. Speaking to TNT Sports, Martin Mosnier compared the 20 year-old to Hatem Ben Arfa and Eden Hazard.

The pundit said, via the Liverpool Echo: “Cherki is an exceptional dribbler. One of the first things one notices when watching him is that he appears to be ambipedal, as he can seemingly utilise both feet equally well.

"His strengths are as follows: key passes, dribbling and his ability to create something out of nothing. He could very well become a Premier League star like Eden Hazard, but I think it's still too early for him to leave."