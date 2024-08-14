Newcastle United could look to make a £17 million move for an international forward alongside centre-back target Marc Guehi.

The Magpies get their Premier League season underway on Saturday as they welcome Southampton to St. James’ Park. The aim of Eddie Howe and co will be to compete for a place back in Europe’s top league.

The preparation for the new campaign has been rather quiet as the club has had to abide by financial fair play rules, which has meant Newcastle have had to be careful with what money they spend. But despite resources being rather tight, the club appears to be ready to pay big for Guehi.

Related Latest Newcastle United injury news, return dates and suspensions FFC keeps you up to date with all the latest Newcastle news involving injuries as they face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are confident in agreeing Marc Guehi deal

Newcastle seem keen on adding to their defensive options this summer, as the club are still without Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman. Therefore, it has come to light that Crystal Palace’s Guehi is a top target of theirs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are now increasingly confident that they can get a deal completed for the central defender. Romano adds that a new proposal has been sent to the London side, and negotiations are continuing between the two clubs, but importantly, he suggests Newcastle believe their latest bid will get the job done.

This is a big factor, as the Premier League side has already seen three bids rejected for the defender, who shone in Euro 2024 for England. The club’s third offer is said to be a figure of £55 million, which could rise to £60 million depending on add-ons.

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish has come out recently and stated that no club has met the player’s valuation. Parish told Sky Sports News: “Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money.

Marc Guehi's stats at Euro 2024 Apps 6 Tackles per 90 0.5 Interceptions per 90 0.3 Fouls per 90 0.8 Clearances per 90 2 Blocks per 90 1 Average passes per 90 74.5 Pass success rate 93.5% Stats as per Whoscored

"It's not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him. If someone else wants to have him, they need to make it really difficult for us. He's a generational talent."

Newcastle will hope they can wrap that deal up as soon as possible, but as well as signing Guehi, it appears their business might not stop there, as the Magpies could then turn to a forward.

Newcastle United could make a bid for Federico Chiesa

According to TuttoJuve.com, Newcastle United could make a move to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus. The report states that the Magpies could have money available for the remainder of this window should Miguel Almiron leave the club.

It goes on to add that the Premier League side could offer €20 million (£17 million) to sign Chiesa and pay him a yearly salary of €7 million (£6 million).

The winger has been with the Italian side since October 2020 but joined the club on a permanent basis in July 2022, when he signed from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina. The 26-year-old has been a big hit for Juventus, scoring eight times and recording eight assists in 30 league games in his first campaign.

The Italy international's last season was just as productive, as he scored nine times in 33 Serie A games, but the winger has also had injury problems during his time in Turin, and it now appears as though he could be on his way out of the club.