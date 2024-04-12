Newcastle United have a lot of work to do this summer. Whether that be seeking new defenders to finally solve Eddie Howe's backline problem or even finding a new backup for Nick Pope, it's reportedly set to be a busy few months at St James' Park.

Newcastle transfer news

There's no doubt that the Magpies' main priority should be signing central defenders with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman set to miss part of next season due to ACL injuries to leave Howe short on options. The injuries have likely forced PIF's hand in the transfer market, with Max Kilman and Dean Huijsen already linked with moves this summer.

Meanwhile, away from the injury news, Newcastle have at least been handed a positive boost in the form of Joelinton's new contract. Some may have been concerned about his future at the club, but the Brazilian has now reaffirmed his commitment.

The same is unlikely to be the case for Martin Dubravka, however, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2025. At 35-years-old, he is not an option that the Magpies can rely on as Nick Pope's backup in the long-term, which has seen their attention turn towards elsewhere.

According to FTBL, Newcastle have joined the race to sign Middlesbrough's Tom Glover this summer alongside Rangers, Celtic and FC Copenhagen. A goalkeeper in demand, Glover looks set to have a decision to make this summer.

At 26-years-old, he represents a far more suitable option to take up the role of Pope's number two for years to come. The shot-stopper's arrival would solve a problem at St James' Park before it becomes a major stumbling block for Howe and his side.

Glover would seamlessly solve Newcastle's problem

Whilst Dubravka deserves credit for how he's stepped up in Pope's absence this season, the 35-year-old is unlikely to be in a place where he is able to step up as he edges closer to calling it a day. And that's where Glover should come in this summer.

The Australian has given Michael Carrick a headache at times when competing with Seny Dieng for a place in Boro's squad, especially after his performances in the number one's absence. Now, he could get the chance to hand Howe the same headache.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Tom Glover Martin Dubravka Save Percentage 68.8% 70% Goals conceded per 90 1.36 2.12 Pass completion rate 78% 79.5% Saves per 90 3 4.04

In a busy race for his signature, Newcastle will be hoping that the temptation of Premier League football is enough to convince Glover into a move this summer. The 26-year-old could be set to go from the Championship all the way to the top half of the Premier League in what would be an excellent and unexpected career step. When the summer window opens, he certainly looks like one to keep an eye on.