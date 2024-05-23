Having missed out on a Champions League place, Newcastle United are reportedly in a ruthless mood and could sell one youngster who failed to impress in his first game for the club.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst others set course for the beach at the end of the Premier League season, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur made their way to Australia for an end of season friendly in what wasn't without its critics given complaints over fixture congestion. With a game to play nonetheless, the two sides couldn't be separated in the 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw, before Newcastle came out victorious on penalties.

It's a game that may not be without its consequences for certain players either, with Kieran Trippier coming off early to spark injury concerns and doubts over his Euro 2024 campaign, before it was confirmed that the change was pre-planned by Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, the game may have impacted Garang Kuol for different reasons. According to The Athletic, Newcastle could sell Kuol this summer after his first ever game for the club against Tottenham. Howe reportedly believes that the £300k signing, who initially joined last summer before heading out on loan to FC Volendam, is nowhere near ready for first-team action and may not find a place for him in his squad anytime soon.

Still just 19 years old, it would be a fairly ruthless decision from those at St James' Park to part ways with the Australian before he's even had the chance to find his feet at Newcastle, but only time will tell whether Kuol can salvage what would be an incredibly short spell at the club.

"Jewel" Kuol needs time at Newcastle

If Newcastle are to move Kuol on this summer, then they should only sanction a loan move for the Australian forward, who is still a young prospect. At 19 years old, not many players are ready for first-team football, so Kuol naturally needs time to impress, which should come in pre-season in the coming months. Howe's reported view aside, Kuol has earned the praise of the likes of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described him as his country's biggest "jewel" on Twitter/X.

So, if Newcastle are in a ruthless mood this summer, then it shouldn't come at a cost for a young player like Kuol, who still has plenty of potential. Just when the teenager's full opportunity will come is unknown at this stage, but when it does, it's one he will hope to be in the perfect position to grab with both hands at St James' Park.