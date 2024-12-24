Newcastle United could now be reluctantly willing to listen to offers for a "fantastic" player at the end of this season, according to a new transfer update.

Latest Newcastle news

The Magpies will have the chance to make new signings when the January transfer window arrives, with AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori linked with a move to St James' Park. A return to the Premier League could potentially appeal to the Englishman, who has struggled to be a regular this season.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been seen as a transfer target for Newcastle for some time, with the youngster considered a possible future No.1 for England, and their interest hasn't gone away. Nick Pope is now 32 years of age and won't be around forever, so a replacement needs to be found sooner rather than later.

A new centre-back wouldn't go amiss in January either, with Barcelona defender Eric Garcia mentioned as an option for the Magpies next month. Like Tomori, the Spaniard hasn't been able to be a key starter this season, managing only four starts in La Liga in 2024/25 to date.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is reportedly closing in on a move to Newcastle, as the club look to bring in a superior option on the right-hand side of their attack.

Newcastle could now sell "fantastic" Tonali in 2025

According to a surprise update from Football Insider, Newcastle and PIF could "reluctantly consider offers" for Sandro Tonali next summer, in what is described as a potential "shock transfer".

It is claimed in the report that there have been rumours the £120,000-a-week Italian is "unhappy" at St James' Park and a "big offer would be carefully considered", amid interest from Serie A giants Juventus. He could be "sacrificed", in order to adhere to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) rules.

Losing Tonali in 2025 would be a massive setback for Newcastle, considering what an important player he is for them, especially as they have already had to make do without him for such an extended period during his ban.

It looks as though the Magpies could be forced into selling him, however, rather than actively wanting to, in order to comply with the financial side of the game. Supporters will be desperate to see him stay, though, with Bruno Guimaraes also making it clear what he thinks of his teammate:

"He went through a difficult moment in his career but he’s always been positive. He’s an unbelievable player and a really amazing guy. This morning I joked with him ‘it’s time for you to score my friend!’ So I was just as happy for him as if I scored the goals myself. He was out (last year suspended) but he was always there supporting us. He learnt English already, is a massive player for us and I’m so proud of him."

If this is to be Tonali's final season in a Newcastle shirt, the hope is that he can help inspire his team to a European finish in the Premier League, as well as get them over the line in the EFL Cup, or FA Cup for that matter.