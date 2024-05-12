Whilst rumours over Alexander Isak's Newcastle United future have continued to steal the headlines, his exit could at least hand the Magpies a welcomed boost coming in the other direction, according to reports.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have wasted no time before getting their transfer business underway, with reports suggesting that they've reached an agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his Bournemouth contract at the end of the season. The defender, who can play both centre-back and left-back, should significantly boost Eddie Howe's defensive depth and cover for injuries to both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Meanwhile, further reports have also indicated that Tosin Adarabioyo could follow suit in another free deal for those at St James' Park. The Fulham defender could join Kelly to start Newcastle's summer transfer window in the best way possible. It seems clear so far that the taste of top-four failure is not one that PIF are keen to experience on a consistent basis in the Premier League. But it's not all good news.

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona are eyeing up a move for Isak in a deal that could see Andreas Christensen move to Newcastle in the opposite direction, presumably alongside a fee as well. Whilst adding Christensen to Howe's side would solve any strength in depth problems in his backline once and for all, losing Isak would be a major blow.

The Swedish forward, nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award, is fairly irreplaceable and keeping hold of his far outweighs the need to welcome a player such as Christensen.

If the Magpies could find a way to sign the Barcelona defender without Isak involved, however, then it is a deal they would be wise to pursue in the coming months.

"Fantastic" Christensen would be major upgrade on Lascelles

Signing Christensen could suddenly leave Newcastle with three solid centre-back options, with arguably one more needed to truly cover for any future injury issues. The arrival of the Dane may also put an end to any reliance on Lascelles, who is a drop-off from Fabian Schar and Botman's quality and may not return to his best form after suffering an ACL injury.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Andreas Christensen Jamaal Lascelles Progressive Carries 23 8 Progressive Passes 107 31 Tackles Won 14 9 Ball Recoveries 96 53

A former Chelsea player, Christensen was particularly impressive under Antonio Conte, who once told Sky Sports: "Christensen is having a fantastic season and he is showing great maturity. His performance was wonderful. I trust Christensen. I think this player is the present and also for the future for Chelsea. He can also become the captain of this team."

Since enduring a mixed spell at Barcelona, the Dane could now get a Premier League return through Newcastle, who would need to negotiate terms to meet his hefty reported salary of £173k-a-week.