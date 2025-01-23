Newcastle United could sign a "fascinating" forward for £30m this month, with his club now willing to sanction his departure, according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey.

Howe keen to bolster his attacking options

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new winger before the January transfer window shuts, and Manchester City's Jack Grealish is now on the list of targets, although there will be competition from the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Not only is a new winger on the agenda for Newcastle, but they are also looking at signing a playmaker to provide support to Alexander Isak, and it was recently revealed they have made a £50m+ bid to activate Villarreal's Alex Baena's release clause.

Botafogo's Luiz Henrique is another option for the Magpies, with the Brazilian being tipped to replace Jacob Murphy at St. James' Park, however he is now closing in on a move to Zenit.

As such, Howe may have to look elsewhere for a new winger, and transfer expert Graeme Bailey has now revealed that while Lyon's Ernest Nuamah is on the radar, the 21-year-old is not at the top of the list of targets.

Bailey suggests that Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz could be a more viable option for Newcastle this month, saying: “Yilmaz is different. He’s a fascinating player. I think he ticks a lot of boxes for Newcastle. He can play anywhere across the front three and is a very clever footballer. He’s a good age.

“The belief is that you could get him for £30million or less this month. Galatasaray are willing to do a deal. He’s an interesting one to keep an eye on. Nottingham Forest have looked and there are others in the Premier League too. He’s a name that I think will come up in the final days of the window. But I think he is a consideration for Newcastle."

Yilmaz in fine form in Turkey

The 24-year-old has most commonly been deployed on the wing in the Turkish Super Lig this season, but he has been prolific in front of goal, scoring 10 goals in 19 appearances.

The forward's keen eye for goal was also on display in the 2023-24 campaign, winning a Goal of the Week award for a fine strike on the volley.

The winger's work rate has also been praised, with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admitting he had a tough time coming up against the Turkey international at Euro 2024, saying: “Baris Alper Yilmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive. It was difficult for every defender.

“He made it very hard for us. He couldn’t score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player.”

Yilmaz's performances for club and country indicate he is ready to take the next step in his career by signing for a big Premier League club, so Newcastle should look to get a deal done before the deadline.