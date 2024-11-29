Whilst turning their attention towards improving Eddie Howe's side, Newcastle United could also reportedly sign one of Scotland's brightest sparks ahead of both Celtic and Rangers in 2025.

Newcastle transfer news

The rumours are already coming thick and fast ahead of the January transfer window and there's no doubt that the Magpies are one of the major sides in desperate need of getting things right. Sporting director Paul Mitchell endured a tumultuous summer transfer window, failing to lure the likes of Marc Guehi to St James' Park and then failing to turn towards alternatives. With plenty of making up to do, 2025 seems crucial.

On that front, the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and even Paul Pogba have already been mentioned as targets. The latter would instantly steal the headlines given his free-agent status following a suspension that would have lasted around a year when it ends in March. Potentially out for Premier League redemption, Pogba will be one to watch.

Mbuemo, meanwhile, would end any question marks over the Magpies' right-hand side, perhaps allowing those at St James' Park to turn their attention towards an in-demand future star.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle could now sign Lennon Miller ahead of both Celtic and Rangers as well as the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in 2025. One of Scotland's biggest sensations, Motherwell are reportedly hoping to receive at least £5m for their 18-year-old midfielder.

It's no real surprise that the teenager is attracting such attention, having broken into Motherwell's senior side and taken it by storm in the current campaign - scoring four goals and assisting a further four from midfield.

With an important decision to make about his future, Miller could yet follow in the footsteps of Lewis Miley into Howe's Newcastle midfield for years to come at St James' Park.

"Exciting" Miller can partner Miley for years to come

As of right now, Newcastle may be stuck in a period of inconsistency in their battle to match their European ambitions, but the future could yet be far more successful. Howe already has Miley at his disposal in the middle of the park, but building on the academy graduate alongside other young players such as Anthony Gordon by signing the likes of Miller should be the way forward.

Miller isn't just a player who'd be sucked in by academy football and potentially lost in Newcastle's set-up, either. He's proven at Motherwell this season that he's ready for first-team football, wherever that may be in 2025.

The youngster has earned plenty of praise over the last year or so, including from Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell, who said via The National back in May: "I just think he is a really exciting talent. If he was playing at one of the other clubs I would be waxing lyrical about him as well because I do get excited when you see really good footballers in Scotland.

“It’s brilliant for us all to market and sell the product and the brand in this country. I am absolutely delighted that I feel we have got one of the top guys at his age and somebody that I believe can go on and have a real, real good future in the game."