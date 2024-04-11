Newcastle United's lack of depth has come at a cost in pursuit of European football this season, with Eddie Howe's side failing to replicate last season's excellent top four finish in the Premier League. The Magpies' summer plans suggest PIF are ready to rectify that failure, however, with an upgrade on Dan Burn on the agenda.

Newcastle transfer news

It's no surprise that the rumour mill has already started when it comes to Newcastle. Those at St James' Park are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, especially after ACL injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles left Howe with just one recognised central defender in Fabian Schar. With that said, reports have already linked the Magpies to two fresh faces to solve that problem, with Dean Huijsen and Max Kilman both linked with moves to St James' Park in the coming months.

Both players would undoubtedly help put an end to Howe's defensive frustrations, but it remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to make their move for either this summer. Meanwhile, whilst Burn is being deployed as a centre-back, it's become clear that Howe is also short on left-back options and must upgrade and add depth to the role, which is where a Premier League option could come in.

According to TalkSport, Newcastle could turn to Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer to upgrade on Burn and prevent yet another defensive shortage. The Wolverhampton Wanderers man has enjoyed an impressive campaign, attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, Manchester United and primarily Chelsea as a result.

So, it certainly looks set to be a busy race for the left-back's signature this summer. PIF will simply be hoping to put together a convincing enough pitch to not only ward off interest from fellow Premier League clubs but also French giants PSG in the coming months.

"Great" Ait-Nouri is better than Burn

If Newcastle are to drag themselves back into Champions League contention next season then upgrading on players like Burn is arguably the way to do it, which is where Ait-Nouri should come in. The Algerian has returned to his best under Gary O'Neil, who was full of praise for his defender earlier this season.

The Wolves boss said, via Molineux News: “He’s a great lad who has loads of ability. I absolutely love him as a guy and he’s come on so much as well, with his professionalism and the way he approaches things. He’s learning, asking loads of really good questions where I can help him understand things.”

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Rayan Ait-Nouri Dan Burn Progressive Carries 59 13 Progressive Passes 90 63 Assists 1 2 Tackles Won 31 26 Interceptions 12 29

Whilst there's plenty of interest in the Wolves man, the promise of regular football should be one that attracts Ait-Nouri this summer. The fact that Chelsea and Manchester United may not be in a position to offer Champions League football either, should at least provide the Magpies a boost on that front too. As the summer window approaches, the left-back is undoubtedly one to watch.