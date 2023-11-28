Newcastle United capped their return from the international break by putting four past Chelsea to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

In a relentless and commanding performance from the Magpies, there were several standout performers, as Kieran Trippier supplied quality ammunition down the right flank, Bruno Guimaraes was back to his punishing best in midfield and Anthony Gordon was breathtakingly good in behind.

A bruising and electric display was capped off by the magnificent performance of 17-year-old Lewis Miley, who rose up to the occasion in midfield and held his own against the riches deployed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Lewis Miley's performance in numbers against Chelsea

Eddie Howe's squad has been reduced down to the bare bones in recent weeks and while it's been an unfortunate period for those who have been sidelined, it's times like these when precocious talents get the opportunity to shine, and Miley has done just that.

The talented teenager, who supplied the inch-perfect assist for Alexander Isak's opener, was described by Howe as "incredible" after the game and captain Jamaal Lascelles was also full of praise for the youngster, saying: "He’s a huge talent. Massive potential and a great guy as well."

Miley was coming up against a midfield boasting the likes of Enzo Fernandez, who cost Chelsea a whopping £106.8m in January, but that didn't faze the youngster one bit and if anything, his technical prowess eclipsed the Argentines, at least across some of the below metrics.

Lewis Miley vs Enzo Fernandez match statistics Statistic Lewis Miley Enzo Fernandez Minutes played 89 90 Sofascore rating 7.2 7.0 Expected assists (xA) 0.44 0.19 Big chances created 1 0 Passing accuracy 86% 93% Key passes 1 0 Ground duels (won) 3 (1) 5 (2) Stats via Sofascore.

When judging his performance against Pochettino's star-studded side, it is clear that Miley has a huge future at Newcastle, especially after midfield compatriot, Guimaraes, lauded him as a "star".

Miley isn't the only precocious talent that the Magpies have on their hands, though, with Lewis Hall expected to come into the starting XI alongside the 17-year-old for their crunch Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lewis Hall's statistics in the past year

Many were surprised when Chelsea decided to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle in the summer. The 19-year-old, who was lauded as "quality" by former manager Frank Lampard, is an all-encompassing modern left-back who is comfortable in attack and defence.

Whilst it may not be the popular option to bring Hall in for Tino Livramento considering how good he has been down both flanks this term, Howe may feel more comfortable playing with a natural left-back in that position.

Dubbed as "perfect" for the wing-back role by journalist Antonio Mango, the teenager's statistics in the past year certainly back up that claim and although a battle against PSG's Ousmane Dembele will be a real acid test for the youngster, it's one he can pass with flying colours.

According to FBref, the £7k per-week talent ranks in the 2% across Europe's five leagues against his positional peers for tackles per 90 (3.56) and top 19% for aerials won (1.32).

Going forward, he's equally excellent, placing within the top 8% for shot-creating actions, top 4% for shots and top 5% for touches (att pen). Combine that, then, with the likes of Anthony Gordon and the youthful exuberance of Miley, and Howe could well run PSG ragged again with his young stars.

Taking the above into account, Hall could provide the Magpies with terrific balance down the left flank this evening and demonstrate why so many have waxed lyrical over his talents.