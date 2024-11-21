Callum Wilson could be set to play for the first time this season when Newcastle United host West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night.

The English striker has missed the entirety of the campaign with hamstring and back problems but is set to be back in training this week following a visit to the famous Aspetar hospital in Qatar. It is the same venue that has helped nurse stars like Neymar, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi back to full fitness.

The news of Wilson's potential return will come as bad news to West Ham fans given the striker's impressive record against the Hammers. The 32-year-old has scored no less than 12 times in 14 games against West Ham across his spells with both Bournemouth and Newcastle, making them his most frequent victim by a large margin.

Wilson could leave Newcastle in January

As soon as Wilson could return, however, he could be on his way out of the door at St. James' Park. That's according to The Sun, who claim that the Magpies and PIF are willing to offer the England international to Brentford as part of a January deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

The publication reports that scouts from Newcastle have been watching the Cameroon international, who manager Eddie Howe is believed to regard as his "number one target."

Mbeumo is rated at £50 million by Brentford, according to The Sun, and is also attracting interest from Liverpool. Reds boss Arne Slot sees the 25-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield is unclear. The Egyptian forward is in the final year of his contract and has been widely linked with a move to Saudi Arabia next summer.

Frank expects Mbeumo to leave Brentford

Mbeumo joined Brentford back in 2019 from French side Troyes and has since been a key player for Thomas Frank's side, scoring 58 goals and providing 43 assists in 213 games.

This season, he's on course for his best-ever goal tally in a Brentford shirt, having scored eight goals in 11 Premier League starts. In September, Frank conceded that he expects the Bees to lose Mbeumo sooner rather than later.

“He was our biggest miss for four months last year, even with [Ivan] Toney out," Frank said of Mbeumo after Brentford's 1-1 draw with West Ham, in which the Cameroon star was on the scoresheet inside a minute. “He was our key player and has added another layer this season with five goals in six games.

"That’s incredible and he’s creating chances. He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club.

“We convinced him to stay and he’s very happy. All our players might need to leave us one day but a lot of them are happy because we have a top environment, with good people. We push each other."