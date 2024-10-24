Newcastle United haven't won across any of their past four Premier League matches, and Eddie Howe will be well aware that improvements are needed as the winter period approaches.

The goal is to reclaim a place in the Champions League. Newcastle exceeded expectations in 2022/23, beating off competition from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to deservedly record a top-four finish, but damning injuries last season pulled the club away from prominence.

Though the ninth-place Magpies have become goal-shy this season, forming the crux of their issues, they have still been strong in defence, with the eight goals conceded from as many Premier League matches bettered only by Nottingham Forest (six) and table-topping Liverpool (three).

Even so, with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon yet to hit their stride this year, there's hope that the Midas touch will be rediscovered. Albeit, creativity's at a low point, with just 14 big chances created leaving them 13th in that chart. A stark drop-off from last year.

Premier League 23/24: Big Chances Created Rank Club Stat 1. Liverpool 102 2. Manchester City 97 2= Newcastle United 97 4. Tottenham Hotspur 90 5. Arsenal 87 5= Chelsea 87 Stats via Premier League

It's amazing what one player can do to a team, re-energising and restoring the verve. Sven Botman might not be a striker, but his absence is being keenly felt at St. James' Park.

Newcastle are missing Sven Botman

Howe has always believed that Botman can become one of the modern game's great centre-backs. Newcastle signed the Netherlands native from Lille in a deal worth £35m in July 2022, and he played a fundamental role in skyrocketing toward the Champions League.

His muscular frame and loose-limbed approach to defending spoke of an athleticism that set him apart from other defenders, and indeed this was discernible from the offing with the Toon, for he offered something different to both Fabian Schar and the recently recruited Dan Burn.

It definitely paid off. Not just Champions League qualifiers that year, Newcastle also finished the term with the joint-best defence in the division, alongside title winners Manchester City.

Botman's composure and distribution also make him one of the finest centre-halves in the Premier League, not least because of his crisp ball-playing, leadership and intelligence on the field.

Sadly, this season and last have presented towering hurdles for the 24-year-old, having missed October through to December in 2023/24 due to a knee injury before rupturing his ACL in March, a setback that he has not yet recovered from.

Newcastle need to sign a new defender to help bolster their backline, so why not look to repeat the signing that gave them the finest in the Premier League?

Howe wants to sign his next Sven Botman

Newcastle have dipped into the French transfer pool on several occasions, and they could be set to return, having identified RC Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.

According to French sources - as reported over the weekend - the Uzbekistan international, aged 20, has attracted the Magpies' attention following his excellent performances in Ligue 1, with Everton also in the race.

Valued at €30m (£25m), he wouldn't come cheap, but Khusanov has been described as a "monster" by his club teammates and might be one to snap up before the larger sharks start circling.

How Abdukodir Khusanov would fit in at Newcastle

Botman was brought in from a French club when he was still only breaking away from the fledgling phase of his career, and now Howe can repeat his trick by signing Khusanov, who has cemented his starting presence after featuring 11 times for the outfit last year.

Having been described as a "beast" by football writer Matt Spiro several years ago, Botman clearly made a significant impact throughout his time in France. Newcastle must now emulate their successful signing by landing Khusanov, with the rising star already starting to demonstrate such skills.

Ligue 1: Sven Botman vs Abdukodir Khusanov Match Stats Botman (21/22) Khusanov (24/25) Matches (starts) 25 (25) 8 (6) Goals 3 0 Touches* 72.0 48.4 Pass completion 88% 89% Ball recoveries* 4.5 4.0 Tackles + interceptions* 2.0 3.1 Clearances* 4.5 4.3 Total duels won 4.0 (66%) 3.4 (60%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

As you can see, the transfer target is at a similar level to that of Botman, whose metrics across his final campaign in France, when he was 22, are not too dissimilar to that of Khusanov, already confident and accurate in the duel, winning an impressive number of tackles and interceptions too.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig, above, hailed the Uzbekistani as a "future legend" in what points toward a prosperous future. He's certainly proving himself to have the faculty for a high-profile career.

As per FBref, Khusanov ranks among the top 11% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 1% for interceptions and the top 8% for blocks made per 90. Hence, it's clear that he's on the fast track toward becoming one of the toughest and most tenacious defenders across the continent.

There are aspects of the young titan's game that need refining, but that's only natural given that he's aged 20, and Newcastle have also shown that they are willing to invest in the younger generation.

This summer, Howe welcomed William Osula to Tyneside after purchasing the 20-year-old striker from Sheffield United for a reported £15m fee. He's only played a bit-part role so far but has plenty of potential and is one to keep an eye on.

Currently, the big hitters in the Premier League haven't registered their interest in this talented young defender. All the more reason for Howe to complete his backline with the perfect long-term partner for Botman, one who can absorb the fruits of his labour over the coming years.