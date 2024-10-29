Newcastle United are struggling to score this season, which is concerning, for Eddie Howe's side have been regarded as one of the most exciting attacking units in the Premier League over the past several seasons.

Last season, despite their injury-hit misfortune, the Magpies still boasted some almighty firepower, creating the joint-second-highest number of big chances for their forwards.

Premier League 23/24: Big Chances Created Rank Club Stat 1. Liverpool 102 2. Manchester City 97 2= Newcastle United 97 4. Tottenham Hotspur 90 5. Arsenal 87 5= Chelsea 87 Stats via Premier League

Of course, Alexander Isak was at the top of his game too, which helped the frontline's fluency and then some. The Sweden international scored 25 goals across 40 matches in all competitions.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle future

Isak has not started the current campaign with the same aplomb as last year, perhaps something of a by-product after speculation about his future and interest from some of the Premier League's heaviest hitters.

With only two goals and one assist over eight fixtures, it's clear that the 25-year-old has several gears yet untapped in 2024/25, but it's also patent that his failure to provide Howe's outfit with the same level of scoring threat has been detrimental to the early-season results.

According to Football Insider, Isak's camp have delayed talks on a new contract with the St. James' Park side amid concerns about the club's direction, currently mired in 12th place at the quarter-point of the campaign.

This is a concern insofar as Isak might be tempted by a move away sooner rather than later, but he is still contracted until the end of the 2027/28 season and would require prospective suitors to pay through the nose to allow him to leave early.

Should that happen, however, it would be wise for Howe and co to come up with some contingency plans, identify a potential successor. Luckily, the perfect striker could move to Tyneside next year.

Newcastle eyeing new striker

This summer, there was plenty of noise around Jonathan David and his future with LOSC Lille. Despite internal acceptance that he would be on the move, David still plies his trade for the French Ligue 1 club.

The Chronicle Live have recently reported that Newcastle are still interested in the striker they had eyed in the summer, though they will have to pay a hefty agent fee and would do well to hit the top four in the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona all listed as rival suitors.

Out of contract at the end of the campaign and with no hint of a renewal, one lucky European outfit is going to hit the jackpot next summer, and Newcastle must ensure they are the prize winners.

The 24-year-old has found plenty of goalscoring success across the opening years of his career, but has spoken in the past of his desire to play in the Premier League and could do exactly that with a move to Newcastle.

Why Jonathan David could replace Isak

David's ability to make incremental improvements to his game, season on season, has put him in conversations to join clubs like Newcastle.

His speed, technical ability and intelligence as the focal frontman present elements that make the perfect Premier League striker, having now spent several years sharpening his skills in France too.

Jonathan David: Lille Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2024/25 16 11 2 0.81 2023/24 47 26 9 0.74 2022/23 40 26 4 0.75 2021/22 48 19 0 0.40 2020/21 48 13 5 0.37 Stats via Transfermarkt

Though a move failed to materialise, he's hardly let that affect his displays on the field, swiftly reorienting himself following those dizzy months of uncertainty and posting 11 goals and two assists across 16 matches this season - including three in two Champions League games against the Madrid superpowers.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of centre-forwards across the whole of Europe's top five leagues for goals scored per 90 and the top 4% for pass completion, further highlighting his ball-striking ability but also his link-up play.

That latter metric is particularly pertinent in considering his suitability under Howe's Magpie wing, for Newcastle operate with slick and high-intensity attacking play, seeking patterns and control through fluid motions.

David was described as "one of the best strikers in the world" by reporter Tony Marinaro back in 2022, such has been the potency of his attacking performances.

Though the Premier League brings toughness of a different scale to many hopeful additions, the Canada international has proven his worth in the Champions League and on the international stage and offers the right kind of skillset.

In fact, with the 32-year-old Callum Wilson, who has been sidelined for the entirety of the campaign, out of contract next June, United should seriously consider launching a move for David regardless of Isak's future, for the sharpshooting duo could work in tandem, or David Isak's foil, rekindling that former brilliance that burst from the attacking line.

Ultimately, Newcastle's hopes of signing such a player will hinge primarily on their powers of recovery after a middling start to the season.

But if Isak is sold, there would be room for a new number nine, and who better than David? He's one of the finest goalscorers in the business, and available on a free at that.