With the summer transfer window now officially closed, Newcastle United will be wondering what might have been and already keeping an eye on January when they could return for attacking targets.

Newcastle transfer news

Heading into the summer, Newcastle desperately needed a central defender and arguably needed an upgrade on Miguel Almiron. Months later and now outside the transfer window, they still need exactly that following a disastrous summer period.

For much of the window, it looked as though Marc Guehi would be the man to solve their centre-back problem, with reported bids reaching as high as £70m. Ultimately, even at such a price, the Magpies failed to reach Crystal Palace's stunning reported £75m valuation.

Oliver Glasner confirmed the news that Guehi would be staying put in one final blow to those at St James' Park before the deadline, telling the press (via Fabrizio Romano): "Congratulations to our owners because they didn't give up. He always told me that he's not pushing to leave Crystal Palace."

Then adding salt to their wounds, Newcastle also failed to sign Anthony Elanga after reports suggested they made a late enquiry to sign the Nottingham Forest winger. However, one pundit believes all hope may not be lost on that front.

Sky Sports pundit Curtis Davies feels that Newcastle could return for Elanga in the January transfer window. He said (via The Shields Gazette): “The fact that they are not going to get Guehi, they might have found that pocket of money that is available to actually go out and spend it.

"But I also think it could be a tactic to almost upset him a little bit. They could revisit it in January, because at this stage, a club like Nottingham Forest want to stay in this league, first and foremost.

“To take one of their most important players, probably their most important player alongside Gibbs-White for me, at this stage of the window, and, as we said, if they are not going to send them a player back as well, it’s impossible.

"£35million is good money, of course, but for Premier League clubs nowadays to lose one of your best players on deadline day for that, I think you would have to go probably £50million, £60million if you are going to try to get him out today.”

"Brilliant" Elanga would solve Almiron problem

Having been linked with a move away throughout the summer, Almiron is not a player who seemingly has a long-term future at St James' Park, especially after he struggled last season. The arrival of Elanga would all but end his time at Newcastle and hand Eddie Howe a much-needed upgrade on the right-hand side. Earning a reported £25,000 a week, the Swede has discovered his best form at Nottingham Forest.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Anthony Elanga Miguel Almiron Goals 5 3 Assists 9 1 Key passes 32 24 Take-ons completed 28 23

Described as "brilliant" by former Manchester United defender Wes Brown, Elanga outperformed Almiron in several key departments last season and is a player that Newcastle would be wise to return for in January.