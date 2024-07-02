Last week, Newcastle United reached a critical juncture in their meteoric rise under Eddie Howe's management, with senior sources - as revealed by The Athletic - claiming that it was the most hectic and fear-riddled working week of their lives as concerns regarding a points deduction swelled.

Last season's Premier League and Champions League campaign was detrimentally disrupted by staggering injury problems, further compounded by the ten-month ban issued to recently-signed midfielder Sandro Tonali last October. Newcastle, consequently, will not play in European competition after finishing seventh in the league last year, losing their Conference League spot after Manchester United won the FA Cup.

It's been a summer of peaks and troughs ever since. Lewis Hall's loan move has been finalised on a permanent contract, while free agent Lloyd Kelly has joined the fold. Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson have been sold for a combined recoup of £65m, mitigating PSR concerns without parting with a starring member of the squad, as has been the fear.

Where will Newcastle strengthen next? Improvements are needed across the field. And while it might not feel like the most pressing concern after Kelly's arrival, central defence still needs work, with Sven Botman's ACL injury possibly keeping him out until the new year and Paul Dummett having left after his contract expired.

Newcastle transfer news

According to reports from Portugal last week - via Sport Witness - Newcastle are preparing to launch a bid for SL Benfica star Antonio Silva, who is performing for Portugal at Euro 2024.

The 20-year-old defender has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract but United are only willing to table an offer worth half that amount - €50m (£42m).

Whether Benfica would entertain such a bid is unclear, though the Magpies have been buoyed by suggestions that they would be open to selling for the right price, whatever that may be.

What Antonio Silva would bring to Newcastle

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been noted as suitors for the young titan in recent weeks, so Newcastle must continue their efforts toward beating the Premier League juggernauts by signing a star who could make a real difference.

Silva is still so young in his career but has already chalked up 94 senior displays for the Eagles, scoring seven goals and winning the 2022/23 Liga Portugal title.

He's been hailed for his "incredibly complete" profile by talent scout Jacek Kulig, ranking among the top 2% of centre-backs in the Portuguese top flight last season for pass completion, the top 14% for progressive passes, the top 16% for successful take-ons, the top 8% for tackles and the top 10% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Newcastle CBs vs Antonio Silva (23/24) Stats Botman Schar Lascelles Silva Matches played 17 36 16 30 Clean sheets 3 (18%) 8 (22%) 5 (31%) 11 (37%) Goals 2 4 1 2 Assists 2 1 0 0 Pass completion 91% 83% 87% 93% Touches * 68.5 71.0 55.3 68.3 Tackles * 1.2 1.0 0.9 2.1 Clearances * 3.4 3.6 2.6 3.0 Ball recoveries * 4.1 4.8 3.3 6.0 Dribbles * 0.00 (0%) 0.4 (62%) 0.1 (50%) 0.4 (80%) Duels won * 3.3 (62%) 4.2 (50%) 4.0 (56%) 4.5 (67%) All stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

The table above jots down the respective league metrics for Silva compared to Newcastle's three primary centre-halves - Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamal Lascelles.

What can we immediately see? Silva is undoubtedly the most mobile and aggressive defender, recovering the greater number of loose balls and thundering into 2.1 tackles per game. He carries the ball forward himself nearly once every two games (0.4), and while Schar recorded the same rate in the Premier League, he did so at an inferior success rate (62% vs 80%).

Silva is also right-footed, which is the priority position in central defence for the Toon, Botman being left-sided and Schar and Lascelles, aged 32 and 30 respectively, entering the final year of their contracts.

The Benfica starlet has even been gushed over by pundit Jamie Carragher, who claimed that he is "going to be a superstar" after a stunning Champions League performance against Juventus in 2022.

He might even prove to be the biggest, most impactful signing since Alexander Isak was welcomed to Tyneside.

Their Biggest deal since Alexander Isak

Newcastle signed Isak from Real Sociedad for a club-record £63m fee in 2022, scoring ten goals from only 17 Premier League starts during an injury-hit debut campaign before setting Newcastle alight with his performances last season, scoring 25 goals from 40 matches across all competitions.

The Swede is one of the finest marksmen in the Premier League, scoring 21 goals and missing just 21 big chances last term. Erling Haaland scored 27 goals in the top flight but missed 34 big chances.

Isak ranks among the top 7% of forwards in Europe for goals scored per 90, and while Chelsea have displayed a vested interest in securing his services in recent days, selling him is simply inconceivable for Howe.

He's one of the best, and Silva could grow into his skin to emerge as one of European football's leading players in his position too. Journalist Antonio Mango called him "one of the best" young defenders in the world and it's surely only a matter of time before he decides to leave his homeland and ply his trade in a top division such as the Premier League.

While the Magpies cannot offer an instantaneous route into the Champions League, there is the promise of a platform to cement himself as a leading member of the team, where he should showcase his skills and rise to the upper echelon.

Newcastle have their work laid out ahead of them if they mean to topple the 'big six' hegemony once and for all, but by signing Silva, who could undoubtedly grow into a world-class star, they might just make their biggest signing yet.