Newcastle United could now sell an "absolutely unbelievable" player for a 50% discount in the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Potential Newcastle exits in 2025

While Magpies supporters will understandably be fixated on incoming signings in January and next summer, there are also plenty of current players who could leave St James' Park at some point in 2025.

Kieran Trippier has been constantly linked with a move away, for example, with the 34-year-old no longer the force he used to be, having often been ousted by Tino Livramento at right-back this season. A switch to European giants AC Milan has been mooted, allowing him a fresh challenge to finish his career.

There are lots of other individuals who are out of contract at Newcastle at the end of this season, however, including Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson, and it would be a huge surprise if they were all still in a Magpies shirt this time next year.

Similarly, Miguel Almiron is no longer considered a key player by Eddie Howe, with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes representing stronger options in wide attacking areas.

Newcastle could sell "absolutely unbelievable" ace

According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle winger Almiron is still in talks with MLS side Charlotte FC over a January move to America.

Not only that, but the Magpies could lose the Paraguayan for half of the $20m (£16m) they demanded for him back in the summer, but they are still "open" to the idea of moving him on for $10m (£8m).

At this point, it would be a surprise if Almiron was still at Newcastle after the January window, considering that talks are underway and the Magpies are even happy to see him depart for a cut-price amount.

Now 30, and out of contract in the summer of 2026, this feels like a logical time for Newcastle to cash in on him, even though Tam McManus has heaped praise on him in the past during his peak years, saying:

"He has that pace to get in behind and he has been integral to Newcastle this season, there seems to be a real steel about Newcastle. It’s ever since those comments Jack Grealish made about Almiron, maybe that spurred him on. That can happen to a player. But Almiron, in any case, has been absolutely unbelievable for Newcastle so far this season and hopefully it continues."

If Almiron does move on to pastures news, he will be remembered by Newcastle fans as a player who always gave his all for the cause, possessing a strong work ethic.

That said, a lack of elite-level end product has continually held the Paraguay international back, with a tally of 30 goals and 12 assists in 218 appearances for the Magpies not good enough, given the level Howe wants his attacking players to be performing at on a consistent basis.