After narrowly missing out on a second consecutive European campaign, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side are on the lookout for reinforcements within his squad.

Numerous outgoings are also expected at St James’ Park, as the Magpies look to offload some of the deadwood currently plying their trade on Tyneside.

Miguel Almiron has constantly been linked with a move away from the club, with the Paraguayan free to leave should the club receive a reasonable fee for his services.

Should he leave, the Magpies would certainly need another body within their forward line to support the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon who have both managed to achieve double figures in the Premier League this season.

However, numerous players have been linked with a move to Tyneside, including one player who has attracted interest from a whole host of other Premier League clubs.

Newcastle need to ramp up interest in £35m star

In recent weeks, a report from the Daily Mail claimed that Newcastle are battling Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa for the signing of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion have also entered the race for his signature, starting negotiations for the Dutchman, with Newcastle needing to act quickly if they are to win the race.

The 22-year-old has been exceptional this season and has become a vital player for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in the competition, in which they fell just short of promotion after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

Football Insider has more recently reported this week that Daniel Farke's side will desperately need to raise funds following their play-off final defeat, with the Dutch winger potentially available for a fee around the £35m mark this summer.

Summerville would be a cheaper option for the Magpies than Raphinha, who has reportedly recently rejected a move to St James’ Park, whilst also having more potential to grow and develop into a world-class talent.

He would certainly be a great alternative to the Brazilian whilst also providing an upgrade on Almiron, with the Magpies desperately needing to replace the 30-year-old if they are to return to any form of European competition next season.

Why Summerville would be an upgrade on Almiron

Newcastle forward Almiron endured a very disappointing 2023/24 campaign, failing to score a single goal in the Premier League for the Magpies in 2024, and unable to get anywhere near his tally of 11 goals from the season prior.

As a result, he’s set to depart the club during the off-season, with Summerville a great player to replace the Paraguayan should he depart Tyneside.

When comparing the duo on FBref, the Leeds talent has dominated Almiron over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, a further reason as to why he would be an upgrade on Newcastle’s number 24.

The youngster registered a staggering 24 more goals and assists combined, averaging six times more contributions per game than the current Magpies attacker.

How Almiron & Summerville compare in 2023/24 Statistics Almiron Summerville Games 33 43 Goals & assists 4 28 Shots per 90 1.9 3.2 Shot on target % 29% 37% Take-on success 44% 51% Stats via FBref

Summerville, who’s been described as “sensational”, by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has also averaged more shots per 90, with a higher shot-on-target accuracy - figures that would provide Howe’s side with an added threat in the final third.

That take-on success is also an exciting element of the Dutchman's game with the winger having notably been described as a "1v1 monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson in the past.

All of Summerville’s stats show how threatening he is in the final third and the club now desperately need to fork out the fee demanded for the youngster and provide him with consistent top-flight minutes to allow him to reach his full potential.