Newcastle United have been terribly unlucky with their injuries this campaign, with the defensive department the area most affected by the issues.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has been out of action since December after suffering a shoulder injury during the 1-0 win against Manchester United, replaced by the experienced Martin Dubravka between the sticks in recent months.

However, the centre-back area has been the most depleted after the injury crisis after the likes of Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman both suffered ACL blows within the last six weeks.

The duo's time on the sideline allowed for Newcastle-born defender Dan Burn to partner Fabian Schar at the heart of the Magpies' defence, with Burn finally getting the opportunity to feature in his natural position after playing at left-back for the majority of the season.

Eddie Howe's side are in desperate need of reinforcements in this area this summer and could land a brilliant option during the window in the form of one talented youngster who's impressed in Europe in recent months.

Newcastle in the race to sign talented young defender

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are one of two sides monitoring RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are set to be rivalled by fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for the Frenchman's signature, with the 23-year-old having a release clause in his current deal in Germany.

The journalist claims that Simakan has a €70m (£60m) clause in his contract and that the youngster is keen to play in England's top flight in the near future.

Simakan would be an upgrade on any of Howe's current centre-back options, as reflected by his stats in the Bundesliga so far during the 2023/24 season.

How Simakan compares to Botman in 2023/24

When comparing the pair's stats so far throughout this campaign, the Leipzig man blows the Dutch centre-back out of the water with his rumoured £60m fee looking to be a potential bargain.

Defensively, the 23-year-old Frenchman has excelled with his tally of 1.2 interceptions per 90, double of Botman's tally, with the current Magpies man only able to register 0.6 per game.

Simakan also has the edge over the 24-year-old in terms of tackles and aerials won per game, as his respective tallies of 2.1 and 2.5 easily clear of the Newcastle centre-back, who can only muster 1.3 and 2.2.

The Leipzig defender, who's been dubbed the "new Lillian Thuram" by scout Jacek Kulig due to his likeness to the French legend, also dominates with the ball at his feet showcasing his calmness on the ball when building from the back.

Simakan v Botman in 2023/24 Statistics Simakan Botman Aerials won 2.5 2.2 Tackles 2.1 1.3 Interceptions 1.2 0.6 Progressive passes 4.8 2.3 Progressive carries 1.3 0 Stats via FBref

He's averaged 4.8 progressive passes during 2023/24, a tally that once again is more than two times than that of Botman, with the former Lille defender only producing 2.3 per game.

Simakan isn't scared to dribble with the ball at his feet, as seen from his time in the Bundesliga, progressively carrying the ball 1.3 times a match compared to the Dutchman who has failed to register a single attempt this season.

All things considered, Simakan would be a huge upgrade on Botman, with his ability on and off the ball rare to find in such a young talent.

He would cost a pretty penny at £60m, but he would provide serious quality to the Magpies' defence and potentially be the perfect upgrade or partner for Newcastle's number four.