Newcastle United dropped their first points of the Premier League season last Sunday away to Bournemouth, following a 1-1 draw away to the Cherries. A 77th-minute Anthony Gordon equaliser cancelled out Marcus Tavernier’s first-half opener, to ensure they left the South Coast with a point to show for it. That comes after an opening-day 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Whilst it hasn’t been the perfect start for the Magpies this season, Eddie Howe and his side will no doubt hope to build up good momentum. This is certainly something that could be helped by some potential new incomings before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Newcastle target La Liga winger

The player in question here is Barcelona and Spanish international winger Ferran Torres. According to reports in Spain, via TEAMtalk, Torres is ‘now seriously considering a move before the transfer deadline’ on Friday, with a 'concrete offer' already on the table from the Magpies earlier in the window.

They have been linked with a move for him all summer and with the former Manchester City winger now seemingly open to a move to the Premier League, it presents the Tynesiders with an opportunity to sign him.

Why Torres would be a good signing

Despite a hamstring injury halfway through the season, Torres still put up some good numbers in that famous Barca shirt. He played 42 games in total, getting on the scoresheet 11 times and grabbing four assists, across just 1994 minutes - an average of 22.1 full 90-minute games.

Torres record by competition 2023/24 Competition Games Minutes Goals Mins per goal Assists La Liga 29 1204 7 172 3 Champions League 8 376 3 125 1 Copa del Rey 3 292 1 292 0 Supercopa 2 122 0 N/A 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

In terms of his profile, the former Man City winger is very much a goalscoring winger, who possesses elite movement in and around the penalty area, and excellent ball-striking skills. He was described as an “insanely good” attacker by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

One thing that the Spaniard would bring to St James’ Park is experience and pedigree when it comes to winning trophies. Aside from being part of Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 squad, Torres has won the Premier League twice at Manchester City. He has also played under managers who could be described as winners and master tacticians, including Pep Guardiola, Xavi and, more recently, Hansi Flick.

Should the Magpies secure the services of the 24-year-old before Friday’s deadline, it could end up being a repeat of the signing of Alexander Isak. The enterprising Swedish striker also joined the club from La Liga, with Newcastle paying Real Sociedad £63m, which is a club-record transfer for the North East outfit.

It is fair to say the former Borussia Dortmund centre-forward has been a success during his time at St James’ Park so far. He has scored an impressive 35 goals and has registered six assists in just 69 games in the famous black and white kit. That included 21 goals in just 30 Premier League games last term.

Although he is yet to get off the mark in the new campaign, Isak’s move to the North East has been a resounding success so far. If the signing of Torres could have any sort of impact to the same level as their number 14, Magpies fans will be in for a treat when the Spaniard signs the dotted line.

Given the fact he has been a reported target all summer, it seems likely Newcastle would proceed with a move for Torres this summer.

The Barca winger is reportedly considering his future at Camp Nou and there is no doubt he would strengthen Howe's attack given his impressive goal-scoring record. If he can have the same success that Isak has had at St James’ Park, he will certainly be a fan favourite.