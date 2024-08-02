After weeks of no activity in the transfer market, it appears as though Newcastle United could be edging closer to another signing to help bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

Over the last 24 hours, there has been movement in a deal to bring Sheffield United striker Will Osula to St James’ Park, in a move to add more depth to the centre-forward position.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Magpies have agreed a £10m deal with £5m in potential add-ons, with the final details to be sorted before the deal is complete.

On the face of the transfer, it seems like a strange move after he failed to find the back of the net in any of his 21 Premier League appearances last season, but the Danish forward is a talent with huge potential.

The young striker could be joined on Tyneside by another forward before the end of the transfer window, with Newcastle needing to reignite interest in one player they’ve previously expressed a desire to sign.

Newcastle could move for £45m ace this summer

In a window where they’ve been linked with a whole host of attacking talents, Howe’s side are yet to complete a deal for any forward-thinking players, with Osula set to be the first in that area of the pitch.

Noni Madueke has looked the most likely to join the club in recent weeks, with it reported that the Englishman has already agreed personal terms to join the Magpies.

However, with no official agreement yet to be confirmed, the club could reignite a move to sign Nottingham Forest right-winger Anthony Elanga this summer.

The Magpies previously registered interest in the 22-year-old at the end of June, with both clubs needing to raise funds to avoid an FFP punishment, but instead secured a move for goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have placed a £45m valuation on the Swedish international’s head this summer, with Elanga potentially able to replicate a deal for a current Newcastle star.

Why Elanga could be Isak 2.0 for Newcastle

Fellow Swede Alexander Isak was an unknown quantity to many Newcastle fans upon his £60m move to Tyneside back in 2022, but two years on, he’s cemented himself as one of the club’s most talented players in the modern era.

He’s added needed goals to Howe’s frontline, scoring 35 goals in his 67 appearances for the club - an average of a goal every 1.9 games he features in.

With the current Forest attacker an international teammate of Isak, he has the potential to repeat the masterclass the club produced a couple of years ago, with his stats also benefiting soon-to-be new addition Osula.

The “frightening” Elanga, as described by journalist Laurie Whitwell, registered 14 goals or assists last season, whilst averaging 3.6 progressive carries per 90 - showcasing his desire to get the ball into the final third, handing Osula frequent opportunities.

Anthony Elanga's PL stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 36 Goals + assists 14 Progressive carries 3.6 Progressive passes 1.8 Successful take-ons 1 Touches in penalty area 4.5 Stats via FBref

He’s also averaged 4.5 touches per 90 in the opposition’s penalty area, demonstrating his ability to cause problems in attacking areas - handing Newcastle a greater opportunity to improve their already impressive tally in front of goal.

Although he could cost the club a hefty sum, he would be a brilliant addition and one that could form an excellent partnership with his compatriot.

Elanga could also be perfect for the incoming Osula, who will need more frequent opportunities in front of goal given his lack of impact in the final third last season - potentially helping him settle into life on Tyneside.