Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe failed to freshen up his squad during the summer window, and it is now beginning to show.

Their defeat to Brighton over the weekend may have only been the second one they have suffered in the Premier League, but it was yet another disjointed performance by the club.

Alexander Isak, so often hailed as the saviour of the Toon, has scored just once this campaign for the Magpies.

Could he potentially be sold in order to fund a move for a current France international?

Newcastle showing interest in PSG forward

It was reported last week by Graeme Bailey that Newcastle have been offered the chance to make a move for PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the January transfer window.

The Frenchman, who was part of the squad that reached the 2022 World Cup final, has struggled since making the £76.4m move to the French side last summer but despite that, he's still been compared to Kylian Mbappe.

FBref's similar players' tool denotes that the French star was the closest player statistically to Mbappe in Ligue 1 last term.

Comparing Isak and Muani domestically this season Metric Muani Isak Goals 2 1 Assists 0 1 Total shots per game 1.9 3 Goal conversion percentage 18% 6% Total duels won per game 2.9 2.2 Minutes per goal 145 minutes 495 minutes

Much will depend on how much the French side will demand for the centre-forward, but with Isak misfiring, Howe could look to cash in on the Swede and bring Kolo Muani to St James’ Park as his replacement.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Randal Kolo Muani is a strong Isak replacement

Despite starting just twice in Ligue 1 this term for PSG, Kolo Muani has still managed to find the back of the net on two occasions, which is one more goal than Isak has managed for the Magpies during the current campaign.

Overall, the Frenchman has scored 11 goals in 49 appearances for the club, but this form shouldn’t deter Howe from potentially making a move, as it should be what he did prior to his PSG move which counts.

Indeed, during the 2022/23 season for Frankfurt, the striker scored 23 times in all competitions, chipping in with 17 assists also, and this could see him not only replace Isak exceptionally but link up well with star man Anthony Gordon.

The winger has created two big chances in the Premier League this term, alongside averaging 2.3 key passes and succeeding with 1.3 dribbles per match. These stats indicate Gordon has had plenty of success this term, although Isak has failed to take advantage.

Perhaps Kolo Muani would be someone who would thrive alongside the Englishman, being able to feed onto his passes in the final third and make something happen in front of goal.

Lauded by designer Marcelo Franco following France’s win over Belgium recently, who dubbed the striker the "French eagle", it is clear all he needs is some trust placed in him to return to the sort of form which saw him shine in the Bundesliga.

The World Cup finalist would be an excellent signing for the Toon, especially if they aim to qualify for Europe this season. The fee will be high, no doubt about that, but if Isak did leave they'd have the funds available.