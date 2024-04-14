Newcastle United have enjoyed a brilliant run of form in recent weeks under boss Eddie Howe, despite the club's horrid luck with injuries this season.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings, after convincingly picking up their latest win at St James' Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Howe's side dominated top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur, beating Ange Postecoglou's outfit 4-0, allowing his side to close the gap on the Champions League places to ten points with six games remaining this campaign.

Fabian Schar, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon all found the back of the net in the victory, with the latter two impressing in forward areas once more for the Magpies.

The two attackers managed to contribute to all four goals in the victory, with the duo potentially benefitting further next season should one player arrive on Tyneside this summer.

Newcastle interested in "monstrous" talent this summer

Injuries to the Newcastle squad have seen the Toon often look depleted in multiple key areas, such as the midfield, with the likes of Joelinton and Sandro Tonali missing for large periods of the season.

The club are looking to strengthen this summer, with targets from all over Europe being targeted to add key squad depth for Howe's side.

According to Tutto Juve via Sport Witness, the Magpies have identified Borussia Mönchengladbach’s French midfielder Manu Kone as a potential signing this summer and they are the favourites to acquire him over Juventus.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful campaign in the Bundesliga this season, making 18 appearances, scoring once and assisting twice.

His form in Germany has also caught the eye of Juventus, but the report states that the Italian side are behind Newcastle in the race to sign the youngster.

How Kone would benefit Isak and Gordon

Isak and Gordon have both excelled in the Premier League this campaign, scoring a combined 26 goals between them as they help to secure another season of European football at the club. The idea of a midfield powerhouse behind them, therefore, could give the duo extra freedom in the final third.

When delving into Kone's stats per game this season, the 22-year-old has been tremendous, with it being no surprise he's being linked with a big move.

He's averaged 2.1 progressive carries per 90 so far this season, with the midfielder also managing a tally of 2.2 successful take-ons per game - ranking him within the top 2% of all midfielders in Europe. Such metrics make him a true powerhouse, potentially capable of bursting forward to provide even more chances in attack for the Magpies.

It's not just in possession where Kone has impressed, but also without, as he's achieved 2.3 tackles per game and 1.4 blocks as he's showcased his ability at both ends of the pitch.

Kone's Bundesliga stats 2023/24 Statistics Tally Progressive carries 2.1 Successful take-ons 2.2 Tackles 2.3 Blocks 1.4 Pass completion 85% Shots 1.4 Stats via FBref

The "monstrous" talent as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, looks to be an exciting talent and one that Newcastle should look to pursue closely in the summer.

Although there's no rumoured fee for the Frenchman, he does have a market value of £21m, as per Transfermarkt, which would be a bargain for a player of his quality.

His ability to get on the ball and drive forward to create opportunities in the final third would be a huge asset to Howe's side, with his talents potentially allowing Gordon and Isak to thrive off more chances in attacking areas and subsequently improve their impressive goal tallies further.