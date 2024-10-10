Newcastle United might come to rue their lack of initiative throughout the summer transfer window, with Eddie Howe's side not looking all that stronger than it did last term, candidly.

That's not to say the Magpies don't boast one of the most talented squads in English football, with the capacity to rock the Premier League's boat and step back into European competition last season, but it's understandable, expected, even, that Howe and his transfer team will have one eye fixed on the January transfer window.

Failure to sign Marc Guehi might have dominated the closing weeks of the bygone transfer market, but it's a forward that United need the most, and the perfect candidate is being lined up.

Newcastle transfer news

Earlier this week, GIVEMESPORT reported that Newcastle had joined the race for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who has made a resounding start to the season. It was said that United had joined Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in scouting the 24-year-old, who was previously on loan at rivals Sunderland, back in 2020.

Now, as per TEAMtalk, Newcastle are leading the race to sign Semenyo, whose new-found potency and existing athleticism suggest that he could be the man that Howe so-dearly craves on the right flank.

It's a priority position, especially after a bid was turned down for Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga on deadline day in August, worth £50m in total. It's clear at this stage that the Toon are seeking an upgrade on Miguel Almiron.

Why Newcastle need to ditch Miguel Almiron

Newcastle signed young striker William Osula from Sheffield United in a deal worth £15m this summer, but the 21-year-old is clearly one for the future and has thus far enjoyed only a marginal role.

More was needed up top even if both Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon were kept at St. James' Park despite interest from high-profile parties. On the right flank, Almiron and Jacob Murphy are the most recognisable options.

Murphy is industrious but not the highest of quality, whereas Almiron has demonstrable prowess in that regard but seemingly draws from the most shallow of wellsprings, rich though the water may be.

Miguel Almiron: Newcastle (PL) Stats by Season Season Apps (starts) Minutes Goals Assists 24/25 2 (0) 2' 0 0 23/24 33 (23) 1,947' 3 1 22/23 34 (29) 2,508' 11 2 21/22 30 (19) 1,720' 1 0 20/21 34 (28) 2,438' 4 1 19/20 36 (35) 3,034' 4 2 18/19 10 (9) 763' 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

TEAMtalk have previously revealed that Almiron is going to depart the club this January, with potential suitors emerging in the MLS and Saudi Pro League.

As you can see from the table above, this might be the best course of action for a 30-year-old who has struggled to recapture that brilliant vein of form that aided Newcastle toward Champions League qualification in 2022/23. Unfortunately, this run appears to have been nothing more than a purple patch, for he has struggled beforehand and ever since.

Almiron's ship has sailed, and Semenyo would be a brilliant upgrade for the club - let's have a look at why that is.

Antoine Semenyo would thrive at Newcastle

Semenyo signed for Bournemouth from Bristol City in a deal worth £10.5m in January 2023, beating off competition from Crystal Palace for the London-born Ghana international.

As per FBref, Semenyo ranks among the top 14% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored though only the top 36% for xG (expected goals), which accentuates his new-found clinical edge.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

We could dig deeper into the argument by comparing Semenyo's stats over the past year against Almiron's, but why not head down a different track to further showcase the reasoning behind the Magpies' interest? See below.

Miguel Almiron (22/23) vs Antoine Semenyo (24/25) Statistics (*per game) Almiron Semenyo Matches (starts) 34 (29) 7 Goals 11 3 Assists 5 1 Shots (on target)* 2.0 (1.6) 4.4 (1.0) Pass completion 85% 75% Key passes* 0.8 1.0 Dribbles* 1.0 1.7 Ball recoveries* 5.0 5.3 Tackles* 1.4 1.6 Total duels won* 3.5 5.9 All stats via Sofascore

Almiron's metrics up above are collected from his marvellous 2022/23 campaign, deservedly earning plaudits for his role in lifting Howe's side toward the top four, and indeed qualifying for the Champions League.

Not bad, huh? Although, saying that, you've no doubt already collated the numbers against Semenyo's from this season, and thus have reached the conclusion that Newcastle could get their mitts on a player who would not only prove to be an upgrade on the latest iteration of Almiron but one who could even hit the ground running at a level above the highest point that the Paraguayan has ever reached in black and white.

The figure that Newcastle would be required to pay for Semenyo's signature has not yet been recognised, but after such a fast start to the term under Andoni Iraola's wing, it's not going to come cheap.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, the Ghanaian forward is “worth a fortune” and would be a credit to any top-class side in the Premier League, praising his varied array of abilities, with elegance, grace and power in abundance.

Not that he was able to show it during his brief stint at the Stadium of Light - where he failed to score in seven games in the second half of 2019/20 - but Semenyo can be "unplayable on his day", as per journalist Ed Aarons, ensuring he could offer a new, exciting outlet in Howe's attacking ranks.

Whether Newcastle will get their wish and bolster their frontline with the player remains to be seen at this stage, but it's certainly pleasing to know that they are leading the race for a star who is collecting his share of suitors.

Almiron's forthcoming sale would open the door to Semenyo's arrival, and after failing to claim their targets this summer, Newcastle will hopefully approach the venture with renewed incisiveness and get the deal done.