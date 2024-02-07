Newcastle haven't had the best of seasons throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Despite gaining qualification for the Champions League last year, Eddie Howe's men seem to have had a fall from grace.

Within the Magpies' squad, there have been little to no standout players within the team. Alexander Isak tops the list for most goals scored with 14, whilst Calum Wilson sits second with eight goals.

Although Isak's numbers are solid, his reliability often comes into question due to the amount of injuries he seems to suffer.

Since joining Newcastle in the summer of 2022 for a fee worth around £63m, he has missed a total of 24 games due to injury. Additionally, with previous clubs, the Sweden international also has a long line of games missed.

Another player who hasn't performed to the standard expected of him is Miguel Almiron. The Paraguay international has played a total of 33 games this season and only amassed one assist.

So, it should come as no surprise that the 29-year-old is being linked with a move away from Tyneside.

Newcastle looking to replace Almiron

Newcastle's moves in the transfer market have likely been much more restrained than they would've liked this season. This is largely due to FFP requirements needing to be met.

An array of talent within the Magpies' squad were linked with moves away over the January transfer window with the futures of Kieran Trippier and Wilson each being discussed.

One name which Fabrizio Romano has mentioned Newcastle could have on their radar is that of Arsenal youngster, Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Although Arsenal reportedly have 'talks ongoing' with the 18-year-old, this hasn't stopped some of Europe's elite circling around the winger.

Clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are all set out to battle Howe's side for the acquisition of Cozier-Duberry. To make the deal even sweeter for the Magpies, the Arsenal starlet's contract is set to expire in June 2024 and thus could be prised away on a free.

This makes a deal more viable for Newcastle as they would not have to spend any money on Cozier-Duberry, meaning they would still be in line with FFP.

Amario Cozier-Duberry's career in numbers

Although the winger is yet to make his debut for Mikel Arteta's senior side, the numbers he has put in with the youth side are nothing short of staggering.

This season alone, Cozier-Duberry has been involved in a total of nine goals across all competitions whilst only playing a total of 13 games.

His seasons prior to this also make for good reading, as, across both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, he has contributed to a total of 28 goals in just 56 games.

This averages out as a goal every other game, which, for a player of his age, is outstanding. He has even been hailed as 'unplayable' by former Arsenal man, Jack Wilshere.

"He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he's definitely exciting," Wilshere said.

"In some moments he's unplayable, you give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you've got individuals like that you've got a chance."

If Arsenal don't manage to agree new terms with the youngster, there is no doubt that he would be an incredible poach for Newcastle.

His versatility makes him the ideal replacement for Almiron as he has played on either wing and even in attacking midfield. With the talent he possesses, it wouldn't be surprising if we saw him within a first-team squad sooner rather than later.