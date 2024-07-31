Malick Thiaw has been constantly touted with a move to join Newcastle United this summer as Eddie Howe aims to try and bolster his defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Magpies have already added Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth, but Howe seemingly still wants reinforcements to avoid a repeat of last season’s defensive crisis.

Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman both suffered ACL injuries and could be out until 2025, with Thiaw just one of the options being considered over a move to St James’ Park this summer.

The AC Milan talent has been subject to bids from Newcastle this window, but no deal has yet been agreed, with the new campaign now less than three weeks away.

However, with the deal no closer to completion, the Magpies could turn their attention to another defender who is set to leave his current club this summer.

Newcastle could sign £30m talent instead of Thiaw

It has previously been reported that Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League sides monitoring the situation of Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

The English youngster, who came through the ranks in West London, was omitted from the Blues squad for the tour of the US - a sign that new boss Enzo Maresca doesn’t see the talent being in his plans.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he would be allowed to leave should the club receive an offer in the region of £30m - a great price for a player of his quality.

Chalobah made a huge impact at Chelsea towards the back end of 2023/24, starting eight of the final nine league matches, helping the club secure European football.

His potential departure could allow Howe to sign a very underrated talent, who’s previously been compared to one other player who’s been on his radar.

Why Chalobah could be Newcastle’s own Marc Guehi

In the club’s attempts to add defensive cover, they’ve been linked with a whole host of talents - including Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as reported back in May.

He represented England at Euro 2024 - an indication of how impressive he’s been for Palace - with his form catching the attention of the Magpies.

Like Chalobah, he left Chelsea back in 2021 for more regular first-team minutes - a decision that has worked wonders for his career, as displayed by his rapid rise to being a full international.

Newcastle now have the opportunity to complete a similar deal, with Chalobah a comparable talent to Guehi, as demonstrated by their respective stats on FBref, who have claimed the pair are similar players.

How Chalobah & Guehi compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Chalobah Guehi Games played 13 25 Minutes played 952 2,021 Pass accuracy 89% 87% Tackles won 1.1 0.8 Clearances 4.8 4 Aerials won 1.8 1.3 Stats via FBref

The “monster” Chelsea man, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, featured in 12 fewer games than the Palace star, but managed to achieve a higher pass accuracy rate - a quality that would undoubtedly slot him into Howe’s possession-based system.

He’s also won more tackles per 90, whilst winning more aerial battles, demonstrating the excellent defensive qualities that he possesses - helping the Magpies improve on last season’s tally of goals conceded.

Whilst Thiaw undoubtedly remains the club’s main target at the back, Chalobah could prove to be a brilliant option should no progress be made for the AC Milan star.

With his desire to leave his boyhood club evident, it could be a great opportunity for Howe’s side to secure a deal for a player who has the ability to improve Newcastle’s squad whilst having the potential to get even better with consistent game time.