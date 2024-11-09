Last week, Newcastle United reminded the Premier League of their quality, defeating Arsenal in the top flight at St. James' Park after knocking Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are capable of achieving big things, thank you very much. Oh, sure, it hasn't been the most fluent start to the season, but Eddie Howe's side have had to turn themselves back to the limelight after falling by the wayside thanks to injuries last year.

Compounding the matter, the summer transfer window left plenty to be desired. Nonetheless, things might just be coming together, though tomorrow's trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League will be quite the test.

The division's surprise package this term, Forest are third in the table after ten matches, having lost just once and conceded only seven goals (table toppers Liverpool are the only team with a firmer defence, having shipped six).

Without question, it's going to be a difficult one, but Newcastle have what it takes to secure victory and gain a foothold in the top half of the table.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle have actually played Forest already this season, defeating the Tricky Trees on penalties in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

This will be a different test and one that Howe will have to juggle deftly on the fitness front. Although Jacob Murphy is expected to play a part after recovering from injury, experienced duo Callum Wilson and Keiran Trippier remain sidelined and Sven Botman continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury last season.

On the whole, though, Newcastle have a healthy crop right now, with no fresh concerns to report. Newcastle have hit a winning formula in recent games and must channel that toward beating Forest, and, crucially, stopping Chris Wood.

The enigma of Chris Wood

Wood flopped like a fish hauled from water in black and white, proving to be one of the worst signings of the Howe era so far. Newcastle signed Burnley's star striker for a £25m fee in January 2022, with the New Zealand international a tried-and-tested Premier League ace.

However, his time on Tyneside was nightmarish and unsatisfactory for all parties as he scored just five times in 39 games. At least, in hindsight, Newcastle were able to recoup £15m when he moved to Nottingham Forest.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wood has been an utter machine at the front of the ship, performing with unfiltered potency and proving to be one of the most clinical centre-forwards in the division.

Premier League 24/25: Top Goalscorers Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Erling Haaland 10 11 2. Chris Wood 10 8 2= Bryan Mbeumo 10 8 4. Cole Palmer 10 7 4= Mohamed Salah 10 7 Stats via Premier League

The Magpies have felt the goalscoring prowess of their former player keenly since his departure, with Wood dispatching a hat-trick against Newcastle at St. James' Park last season to condemn Howe's injury-riddled outfit to a chastening league loss on Boxing Day.

Stopping him will be crucial today, stemming Forest's attacking flow and allowing the likes of Anthony Gordon and the in-form Alexander Isak to wreak havoc and silence the City Ground.

Newcastle need to win, having stuttered through the campaign so far. Beating Arsenal last time out will have raised confidence levels, but now, away from home in a veritable lion's den, a tweak or two might need to be made. Sandro Tonali must be unleashed.

Sandro Tonali could be crucial

Sean Longstaff's industriousness has seen him play an important part at St. James' Park over the past several years, serving as a counterpoint of sorts to, typically, Brazilian dynamos Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Forest will perform with a strong defensive base and will look to hurt Newcastle through fast counter-attacking football - they have recorded a 42% possession average in the Premier League this season, ranking them 18th.

Ball retention hardly represents success, something that Espirito Santo's side are showcasing. Even so, Howe has a sharp tactical mind and he will know that correctly applied pressure and dominance on the ball could have a strong effect on the game's narrative.

As such, Tonali should be unleashed from the outset, in place of that man Longstaff. The Italian has struggled to claim a regular starting berth since returning to action last month but would add a layer of technique and composure that might bear dividends besides Joelinton - or Joe Willock - and Guimaraes.

Hailed for his “incredibly gifted” skill set by Italian coach Roberto Mancini, Tonali's debut season at Newcastle was cut short after a lengthy suspension was imposed on him last October for betting breaches.

Now back in action, Tonali could be crucial against Forest. Howe will be reluctant to tamper with a winning formula but one artfully-placed switch in the engine room would enhance the possession that his side will have, and, more importantly, how this is wielded.

Tonali ranked among the top 6% of Serie A midfielders with AC Milan in 2022/23 for assists and the top 18% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref, which emphasises that intelligent usage of possession, elegantly directing toward the final third, where Isak and the like could feast.

The maestro has also won 56% of his ground battles in the league this term, as per Sofascore, which marks an improvement on last year's short-lived efforts, recording a 46% success rate.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

When considering these facets, it's clear that he might be a weapon worth wielding tomorrow, for Guimaraes' elegant passing and Willock's ceaseless running could work in combination with Tonali's dynamic style, allowing for total control in the centre of the park, muffling Morgan Gibbs-White's impact and, consequently, silencing and isolating Wood.

It's going to be a tough test, for sure, but Newcastle have plenty of quality and have recently hit the rich vein of form that has stopped Chelsea and Arsenal. Now, Forest must be hacked and toppled.