Newcastle have had something of a hard time this season. That is, in comparison to their triumphs the campaign prior. It now feels as if they have taken two steps back rather than forward as they would've hoped.

The team currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League table and have lost a total of 11 games so far.

The amount of defeats that they have suffered this season is more than double that of the amount they suffered throughout the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign.

Granted, the amount of first-team injuries they have suffered needs to be taken into account. However, they should have more than enough quality within the depth of their squad to be placed higher in the table.

One player who provides that depth is a certain Emil Krafth, but it may well be time to sever ties with the defensive outcast in the next window.

Emil Krafth's wage at Newcastle

As per Capology, the defender currently earns a whopping £55k-per-week at St James' Park, and although for a Premier League player, this weekly wage may not seem too over the top, it does place Krafth's earnings higher than that of Newcastle's star man, Callum Wilson.

Remarkably, Wilson earns a total of £46k-per-week, which is £9,000 less than what the Sweden international earns despite his lack of regular football lately.

The right-back was signed by the Magpies back in 2019 for a reported fee of £5m. Upon joining the Tyneside club, he signed a five-year deal which was set to keep him in Black and White colours until summer 2024.

However, on 14th February 2024, the 29-year-old signed a one-year extension with Newcastle, perhaps rather surprisingly.

Newcastle's highest earners Player Weekly salary #1 Bruno Guimaraes £160k #2 Kieran Trippier £120k #3 Alex Isak £120k #4 Matt Targett £100k #5 Sven Botman £90k #6 Joelinton £85k Data via Capology.

Indeed, since arriving at the club, Krafth has amassed a total of 73 appearances in all competitions. During this time, he has also managed to contribute to a total of three goals, each of which came in the Premier League.

Despite the injury crisis Newcastle have found themselves going through this season, the right-back has still only managed a total of nine appearances and was even left out of their Champions League squad.

What makes matters worse is the fact that he has only started two games this season, which came in the Carabao Cup, and he hasn't even been injured to force him to miss any games.

This begs the question, why keep a player around if they're not a regular starter for your team?

Indeed, Krafth is a solid backup, but the fact he is now earning more than Wilson is nothing short of incredible.

Callum Wilson's season in numbers

Throughout the entirety of his career, Wilson has fallen victim to the injuries he often sustains. This season has been no different, as the England international has missed a total of 18 games so far through injury.

Despite often being injured, the striker has managed to score a total of seven top-flight goals in the league to date.

Although by his standards, these are rookie numbers, this return still places him in the top three goalscorers in the Premier League for Newcastle this season.

So, the fact that Krafth, who has been minimally involved this season, is on more money than the 31-year-old seems confusing.

Additionally, now the Sweden international has signed an extension, Eddie Howe could get a decent fee for the right-back, which makes now as good of a time as any to get rid of him.