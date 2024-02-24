A season of great promise threatens to be a miserable failure for Newcastle United, albeit one blotched by a range of damaging injury problems.

Firmly outside the top four in the Premier League and with just two victories from their past eight games in the division, Eddie Howe's side need some respite but will find none forthcoming as they journey south to face title-challenging Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Magpies are unbeaten in four and secured a slender 1-0 victory over Mikel Arteta's men at St. James' Park in the reverse fixture, and while there will be confidence in their ability, Newcastle are indeed contending with multiple absences.

Newcastle's injury list

Howe has been blessed with some good news on the injury front amid so much misery this term, with Fabian Schar passed fit and Alexander Isak and Joe Willock both on the cusp of returns - the pair potentially set to play some part in the capital.

Still, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Joelinton all remain sidelined for the foreseeable while Sandro Tonali's suspension will conclude after the summer.

With Schar likely to start, Howe won't be forced into partnering Sven Botman with left-back Dan Burn or fringe player Emil Krafth, but Burn, who has been field at full-back across 19 of his 20 Premier League appearances this term, might be best left on the bench today.

Tino Livramento should start against Arsenal

Burn has many glowing qualities but mobility is not one of them, and faced with the task of stifling the in-form Bukayo Saka's threat, Howe might be wise to opt for Tino Livramento at left-back instead.

Bukayo Saka: Recent Premier League Form Fixture Date Minutes played Goals Assists Burnley (A) 17/2/24 69' 2 0 West Ham (A) 11/2/24 67' 2 0 Liverpool (H) 4/2/24 79' 1 0 Nottingham Forest (A) 30/01/24 90' 1 0 Crystal Palace (H) 20/01/24 90' 0 1 Fulham (A) 31/12/23 90' 1 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Saka has long been regarded as one of Europe's most talented young wingers but now, aged 22, he is blooming into a world-class outlet for Arsenal, having scored 12 goals and supplied seven assists across 24 league matches this season.

Also boasting an average of 2.5 key passes, 2.0 tackles and 6.2 successful duels per game this term, the England international will be the deadliest threat that United are pitted against tonight, and Livramento must be unleashed.

Newcastle signed the prodigious full-back from Southampton for an initial sum of £32m last summer and he has impressed so far, notably producing a top-notch display as United knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup back in September.

A natural right-back, the 21-year-old has caught the eye with his positional fluidity and has featured seven times on the alternate flank so far, with his energy and fleet-footedness exactly what is needed to subdue the indomitable Saka.

As per FBref, Livramento ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 21% for progressive carries and successful take-ons, the top 8% for interceptions and the top 12% for clearances per 90.

Despite only six Premier League starts, the Chelsea academy product has completed 88% of his passes and won 64% of his duels; Burn, by comparison, has succeeded with just 48% of his ground duels this year.

Hailed for his “fearless” approach by The Times' Henry Winter, the £50k-per-week Livramento must be handed a starting berth against Arsenal, bringing the many-angled skill set to quell the threat of one of Europe's most destructive forces.