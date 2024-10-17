As the international break rumbles on, a fresh update has emerged on Newcastle United's plan to move away from their iconic St James' Park and into a new stadium in nearby Leazes Park.

Newcastle set to follow recent trend

Whether it's Highbury, White Hart Lane or the Boleyn Ground, the Premier League has lost some iconic stadiums over the years. Clubs have instead opted to upgrade and step into the modernity of fresh and bigger grounds such as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - arguably England's most modern stadium - and the London Stadium, which played host to the 2012 London Olympics.

More clubs are now set to follow suit. Everton, one of England's oldest clubs, are set to bid farewell to Goodison Park at the end of the current campaign. In its place, the Toffees will finally complete their move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium which will almost mirror Spurs' previous move away from White Hart Lane.

Whilst tradition has been ditched, the new grounds are certainly eye-catching and stand out even more when reflecting on Manchester United's stubborn resolve over a decaying Old Trafford before Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival and plan to upgrade across the club in a plan that the Magpies now look set to follow.

According to the Daily Mail's Craig Hope, local Newcastle council officials were spotted as PIF's guests to hold talks over the club's plan to build a new stadium at Leazes Park, which is directly behind current stadium St James' Park.

Hope explained the news on his YouTube channel, saying: “This is another question, do I think the uncertainty around PSR and APT has delayed the club’s announcement over plans for a new stadium?

“No, I don’t think there has, I think there has just been a delay because they’re getting their ducks in a row for what I’m increasingly believing will be an attempt to move into Leazes Park. That isn’t easy, that isn’t straightforward. But there is a recognition on the inside now that a new stadium is needed, but they want to stay on the site.

“St James’ is wonderful, it’s fantastic, I don’t have to go over that, but is it fit for purpose in terms of being that top class level of stadium we see now around the world? If Newcastle can maintain that city centre location and that iconic spot on the top of the hill but by building just behind in Leazes Park.

“The Freeman of the City of the council will be key to this, the Freemen have been guests at St James’ Park and I’m led to believe there have been positive talks in that regard. I think that is the way the club will look to explore.”

With talks reportedly positive over their move, Newcastle must now hope that the Freemen in the council will help progress things even further. Seemingly the key, according to Hope, a Freeman has the full rights and privileges of a City to play a role in elections and trade. Get their approval and Newcastle may just follow Everton and Spurs by swapping the old and historic for the new and modern.