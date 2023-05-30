Newcastle United owners Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would be keen on bringing Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Tyneside this summer despite a potential move being 'against the principles', according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Earlier this year, shortly after Ronaldo completed his historic move to Al Nassr, Marca via The Mirror reported that the Portugal international is said to have a clause in his contract at the Saudi club that would allow him to make a temporary loan move to Newcastle United if they qualified for the Champions League in 2022/23.

Of course, that feat has been achieved, as Eddie Howe's men secured a return to the competition for the first time in 20 years, finishing fourth in the Premier League having amassed 71 points from 38 fixtures, as per BBC Sport.

90min revealed earlier this month that PIF want to make a 'marquee' addition at St James' Park in the summer and the prospect of bringing Ronaldo to the North East 'has also been discussed', though Toon Army boss Howe is not keen on pursuing the £3.4 million-a-week ace.

Howe has spoken about links to Ronaldo and also Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar, as per, stating in an interview cited by The Independent: “We could not be able to come close to affording those players as they are the best players in the world. We are never going to be in a position currently to afford those transfer fees and wages, so we need to go underneath and find them young and develop them into the players they can be.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook has stated that PIF would be open to signing Ronaldo this summer; nevertheless, expects Howe to be allowed to conduct transfer business in his own way.

Crook said: “I think PIF are quite keen to bring in big names. They would like to bring in Ronaldo but that goes completely against the principles.

“I think Eddie Howe has enough credit in the bank to be allowed to do it his own way probably with the likes of Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Scott McTominay, I think, is a big target as well. He’s a James Ward-Prowse type manager rather than a Neymar.”

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared since moving to Al Nassr?

Funchal-born football legend Ronaldo has been a typically potent goal threat since moving to Al Nassr following his controversial exit from Manchester United in 2022.

Since joining the Saudi outfit, the 38-year-old has featured 19 times in all competitions, racking up an impressive 14 goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the veteran forward was left disappointed as Al-Nassr's title bid to win the Saudi Pro League was ended last Saturday, as a 1-1 draw against Ettifaq enabled Al-Ittihad to win the league with a game to spare following a 3-0 victory over Al Feiha in a game he was substituted off in, as per The Sun.

As per talkSPORT, Ronaldo has went two seasons without winning a major trophy, which is something he will be desperate to rectify next term. However, it looks unlikely that he will have the chance to do that at Newcastle United in current circumstances, despite rumours swirling over a dream Premier League return.