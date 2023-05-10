An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Carlos Augusto to Newcastle?

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, the Magpies are one of a number of clubs tracking Monza left-back Carlos Augusto ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Inter and Juventus, along with some unnamed Premier League teams, are also keen on the defender, who is valued at around €20m (£17m) by his current club.

It is stated that Newcastle are eyeing up the enforcer with a view to making an offer for his services at the end of the season, particularly if they qualify for the Champions League.

Is Carlos Augusto better than Dan Burn?

Toon sporting director Dan Ashworth could land Eddie Howe an upgrade on current left-back Dan Burn with this proposed swoop to sign the Brazilian as his performances this term suggest that he is a better player.

Burn, who is a central defender by trade, has started 32 matches in the Premier League this season and been a key component for the head coach throughout the campaign.

However, his average Sofascore rating of 6.77 ranks him 13th in the squad. He has also made 2.5 tackles and interceptions per game whilst winning 56% of his duels in the division.

Augusto, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00 in the Serie A for Monza and won 55% of his battles whilst making 2.7 tackles and interceptions per match.

The 24-year-old machine has also scored six goals and provided five assists - creating five 'big chances' for his teammates - in his 31 appearances in the Italian top-flight.

Burn does not carry the same attacking threat as the Englishman has failed to produce a single goal or assist in the Premier League this season - creating just three 'big chances' in total.

These statistics suggest that the "impressive" - as he was once dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting - Monza star would come in as a big upgrade on the Newcastle defender due to his average performance level, his defensive contributions, and his quality on the ball in forward areas.

Augusto is also seven years younger than Burn and would come in with more long-term potential, to go along with possibly being an immediate upgrade on the full-back position.

Ashworth must now work hard to beat Inter and Juventus to his signature this summer.