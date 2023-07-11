Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is in the market to sign a new central defender this summer at St James' Park, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What defenders have Newcastle United been linked with this window?

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to drop an update on the state of play surrounding Monaco defender Axel Disasi amid interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United, stating: "Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet. Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow."

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has also emerged as a potential defensive reinforcement for Magpies boss Howe, who is set to do battle with Liverpool in an attempt to entice the England international to the North East, as per Football Insider.

The report states that Crystal Palace won't entertain selling Guehi unless their valuation of £60 million is met for his services, potentially complicating the process of doing business with elite clubs.

His teammate Joachim Andersen is another name that has been mentioned in connection with a move to Newcastle United; however, it may hinge on Crystal Palace successfully acquiring Torino defender Perr Schuurs, as per The Daily Mail.

In preparation for their appearance in the Champions League, Newcastle United have already made a marquee addition by bringing in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in a deal worth in the region of £55 million, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has indicated that Newcastle United definitely want to sign another centre-back this summer.

Jones stated: “Oh yeah, 100%, like Newcastle are definitely looking at centre-backs. They’re just trying to decide, it seems, which tier of defender they go for.”

Who is Newcastle signing in summer 2023?

If their performance from last season is anything to go by, then there is no reason to say that Newcastle United can't juggle domestic and European endeavours effectively; however, recruiting some additional quality will be crucial to ensuring they have the depth to do so.

Telegraph Sport report that Allan Saint-Maximin could be sold this summer to raise funds for the Magpies to pursue Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes amid interest from Saudi Arabia in the Frenchman.

Barnes is believed to be keen to join Newcastle United from Leicester City and their involvement in Champions League football and the 'project' Howe has managed to build at the club are two motivating factors for the England international to want the switch, as per Football Insider.

The same outlet claim that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is now the Magpies' top target to strengthen the left-back area in light of Fulham ace Antonee Robinson signing a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle United are now in 'pole position' to sign Tierney, who fell out of favour at Arsenal last season as Mikel Arteta favoured Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left-hand side of defence.

An exciting summer looks to be on the horizon for Newcastle United and some new arrivals will be expected at St James' Park before too long.