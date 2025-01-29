Newcastle United are now desperate to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of an "amazing" Premier League winger, according to a report.

Newcastle unlikely to be busy before deadline

Newcastle have had a quiet January transfer window, with their main aim being to get unwanted players off the books, and they are now close to finalising the departures of young midfielder Lewis Miley and winger Miguel Almiron.

With Almiron set to join MLS side Atlanta United, Eddie Howe is tasked with bringing in a new attacker, and the manager is willing to sanction a £16m move for versatile Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy to get a deal done in the next few days.

Fellow Turkish Super Lig attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz is also on the Magpies' list of targets this month, although the Galatasaray star would set them back nearly twice as much, having been valued at £30m by his current employers.

Given the need to comply with the Premier League's financial rules, Newcastle must be cautious with their spending this month, which means they cannot afford to match Southampton's £55m valuation of Tyler Dibling, according to GiveMeSport.

Howe has a serious interest in signing Dibling, as he is a huge admirer of the winger after observing his performances for the Saints this season, but a move to St. James' Park will have to wait until the end of the season.

There are concerns that Tottenham are now stepping up their interest in the 18-year-old, which could lead to a winter deal, and the Magpies are desperate for him not to move to north London this winter, in order to keep the door open for a summer switch.

Breakthrough season for Dibling at St. Mary's

The young Englishman has been a shining light for the Saints in what has been a very poor season, cementing his place as a regular starter despite still being extremely young.

It would be a difficult task for any player to consistently impress in such a poor team, but the teenager has shown signs of real promise, recently bagging a brace in a 3-0 victory over Swansea City in the FA Cup.

Former Saints boss Russell Martin was also full of praise for the youngster's pre-season performances, as well as his attitude.

£55m is a lot to fork out for a player who is still yet to prove himself at the very top level, but Dibling clearly has a great deal of potential, and Newcastle will be hoping Southampton are forced to drop their asking price if they are relegated.