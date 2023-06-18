Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and now a new claim has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Dominik Szoboszlai?

Journalist and transfer insider Dean Jones has spoken out on what the RB Leipzig star could bring to St James' Park if a deal can be done and addresses comparisons to former Newcastle player Hatem Ben Arfa.

Jones told Football FanCast:

"If Ben Arfa got people off their seats then Szoboszlai definitely can!"

"He's an unbelievable technician of the ball, his ability to spot a pass is ridiculous, he can score great goals and good around set pieces."

Would Szoboszlai be a good fit for Newcastle?

There is no doubt that Szoboszlai would very quickly become a fan favourite at St James' Park if he could emulate the impact that Ben Arfa made on the club during his five-year stint.

The 36-year-old scored 14 goals and registered 15 assists over 86 appearances for the North East club with a goal contribution every 175 minutes played, as well as holding an integral role in their most recent qualification of European football ahead of this season, securing Europa League football back in 2012.

Now Szoboszlai could be the second coming of Ben Arfa and could play an important part in their Champions League campaign next season if he makes the move to Tyneside this summer.

Over 31 Bundesliga appearances, the 22-year-old sensation has scored six goals, registered eight assists and created a whopping 14 chances, as well as averaging 2.3 key passes, 1.9 shots on goal, 1.7 successful dribbles, 1.5 tackles and 4.6 duels won per game, proving that he is a massive attacking presence on the pitch.

Szoboszlai was featured in The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation’ shortlist back in 2017 where journalist Tomasz Mortimer compared the Hungary international to Toni Kroos:

'He’s a tall, languid, classy talent who is adept behind the striker or as a deep-lying midfielder,'

'He has almost Toni Kroos-like qualities – brilliant ball-striking ability with both feet, a great range of passing, beautiful balance and a really high footballing IQ.'

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Newcastle to commit to the €70m (£61m) release clause for Szoboszlai as he could be a revelation for Newcastle in their pursuit for dominance and trophies over next season and beyond.