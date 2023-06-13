Newcastle United are interested in signing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig this summer, with the Hungarian now a "main target" for Eddie Howe's outfit.

What's the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai to Newcastle?

That's according to transfer insider Rudy Galetti, who, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, claims that the Magpies will likely prioritise the signing of the 22-year-old this summer despite Leipzig's desire to "monetise" him.

He said: "The Magpies are working to create an even more competitive team to better face the Champions League and the Hungarian attacking midfielder represents the ideal profile, so we can consider Dominic a main target for them."

Believed to possess a €70m (£61m​)​​​​​​ buyout clause in his contract, the chances that the Red Bulls will allow him to leave for less are infinitesimal, and with Liverpool also lurking, Toon technical director Dan Ashworth must act swiftly to tie up a deal for a new midfield focal point.

Should Newcastle sign Dominik Szoboszlai?

Newcastle are undoubtedly on the up, after such blistering success this season - at a point where progress has eclipsed expectations - should Ashworth, Howe and co manage to get the transfer strategy right once again this summer, it could be another emphatic term to reaffirm their newfound stature as one of the Premier League's elite.

The onus will be on taking the domestic success and implementing it in the Champions League, and in order to do so, sealing signings for aces such as Szoboszlai is the perfect way to provide a steady and sparkling flow of creativity.

Indeed, having scored ten goals and provided 13 assists from 46 appearances this season as Leipzig secured a third-place Bundesliga finish and clinched the DFB Pokal for the second successive year, the 30-cap Hungary captain is starting to live up the tag of "generational talent" bestowed upon him by journalist Marcel Moeller.

Given this gem is one who could, arguably, cement a starting berth in any European outfit out there, his prospective Tyneside move could spell danger for Joe Willock, who may see his own game-time hampered despite being heralded for his "limitless" potential by reporter Simon Collings.

Indeed, the £69k-per-week Bundesliga phenom does play in a more advanced midfield position but Howe could look to deploy him deeper to suit the system, something that has occurred with the former Arsenal ace - who used to feature as a No. 10 with greater regularity.

As per FBref, Szoboszlai ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for progressive passes, the top 11% for blocks and the top 13% for clearances per 90, with the latter metrics illustrating his aptitude with his defensive game, something that Howe is surely aware of.

Willock must be lauded for his solid work this season and he could still play a part in Newcastle's ascension, but Howe must be ruthless as he crafts a team capable of securing silverware season upon season, and Szoboszlai holds the key that few across the scene can match.