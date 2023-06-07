Newcastle United have emerged as “firm favourites” to bring RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to the Premier League, according to journalist Bence Bocsak.

Is Dominik Szoboszlai leaving RB Leipzig?

Eddie Howe is reportedly looking to bolster his central ranks during the upcoming window and has highlighted the 22-year-old as a player that he would like to try and bring to the northeast in the weeks and months ahead.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that the Hungary international is “aware” of the “concrete interest” from PIF and Eddie Howe who have made him a “top target” after previously sending scouts to watch him twice within the space of a fortnight.

Marco Rose’s talisman has openly admitted that he “dreams” of joining a “big club” and named England as one of three countries alongside Spain and Germany as a possible destination, and despite there also being interest from Liverpool, it sounds like the black and white stripes are the ones currently in pole position.

Are Newcastle signing Szoboszlai?

Taking to Twitter, Bocsak claimed that Newcastle are leading the race to land Szoboszlai who is apparently attracted by the ongoing project at St. James’ Park. He wrote:

“My latest info on Szoboszlai. Leipzig are willing to reluctantly let him go. Many parties interested, but no one ready to pay his €70m [£60m] release clause. #NUFC are firm favourites, and their project is appealing. He also has other interest from Spain and PL. #LFC like him, but not in the race at this stage."

Newcastle going to the lengths that they have in their pursuit of Szoboszlai shows just how serious they are about securing his services, and having been dubbed a “magician” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, PIF should 100% cash out on the attacking midfielder.

The EM Sports Consulting client clocked up 14 goal contributions (eight assists and six goals) in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season and as recognition for his high standard of performances, received four man-of-the-match awards.

The Champions League participant was also a constant threat even when he wasn’t on the scoresheet during the previous term, recording 150 shot-creating actions which was higher than any of his teammates and 117 crosses which was the second-biggest total throughout his squad, as per FBRef.

Szoboszlai, who has the versatility to operate in seven different positions in midfield and attack, is additionally appreciated on the international stage having been named Hungary’s Footballer of the Year in 2022, so it would be a massive coup for the Magpies boss should he successfully land his target.