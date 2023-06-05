Newcastle United target Dominik Szoboszlai is “aware” of the “concrete interest” from St. James’ Park, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Who is Dominik Szoboszlai?

The RB Leipzig midfielder first joined Marco Rose’s side back in 2021 from RB Salzburg, who are owned by the same company, and he has since become a regular feature of the first-team, clocking up 91 appearances to date.

The Hungary international was the Bundesliga outfit’s overall second best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.32 last season, with this impressive form having seen him attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League.

Sky Sports reported in May that the Magpies had sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old twice within the space of a fortnight, and the player himself sparked rumours of a move when responding “next question” after being asked whether he would still be at his club beyond the summer which has now been backed up even further.

Are Newcastle signing Szoboszlai?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg now reveals that Szoboszlai does know about the admiration from Newcastle and stated that PIF and Eddie Howe have highlighted him as a primary target for the upcoming window. He wrote:

“News #Szoboszlai: Player is very open to leave RB in summer as he’s aware of the concrete interest from @NUFC as revealed. He’s a top transfer target of #NUFC. Release clause of around €70m (£60m). RB bosses not happy with his latest statements. It’s a question of the price now.”

Could Szoboszlai be a good signing for Howe?

Newcastle are clearly serious about landing Szoboszlai having already deployed chiefs to assess him on multiple occasions, and having been hailed a “pure quality” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, it would be a massive coup should the board be able to bring him to the northeast.

RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder posted 14 goal contributions (eight assists and six goals) in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season, form which saw him receive four man-of-the-match awards, but he also excelled even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

The EM Sports Consulting client recorded 150 shot-creating actions which was higher than any of his fellow teammates, and 117 crosses which was the second-biggest total throughout his squad, as per FBRef.

Finally, Szoboszlai is a versatile operator having played in seven different positions across the grass since first bursting onto the professional scene which will no doubt be yet another attractive attribute to the boss, making him the perfect central candidate to put pen to paper at St. James’ Park.