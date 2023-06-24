Newcastle United may consider a move for RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai if they cannot land James Maddison, Sky Sports presenter Michael Bridge has claimed.

What's the latest on Newcastle's transfers?

The Magpies look set to complete a major signing in AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, and have been linked with a move for James Maddison.

It was previously reported that their budget may be limited this summer as a result of financial fair play restrictions, and this may mean that their move for Tonali prices them out of a deal for the England international.

However, an alternative target to Maddison has been mooted in Szoboszlai, and he could be an option if Newcastle are able to strike a deal whilst keeping in line with FFP.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Bridge revealed that the Hungarian is an option for Newcastle this summer, and that they have been admirers of the midfielder for some time.

"They are looking for a more creative player, Newcastle United as well but Newcastle United, they've got a value for James Madison as have Tottenham Hotspur," he stated.

"If they do walk away, if they decide not to pursue James Maddison, I understand Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig is one of interest, a creative midfielder, 22 years of age. He's one they've liked for some time."

Should Newcastle sign Szoboszlai?

The main question about Newcastle's recruitment this summer lies around FFP, but if they are able to complete another deal for a midfielder, perhaps made possible through sales, then Szoboszlai could be one to target.

The 22-year-old has been excellent for RB Leipzig, scoring ten and assisting 13 times across all competitions, and he ranks highly for both creativity as well as defensive contributions as per FBref.

If the Hungary international does arrive alongside Tonali, then it may mean that one of Newcastle's current crop of midfielders is sacrificed.

The expectation is that the new-look midfield is built around Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali, and this would mean that Joe Willock, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff's places in the team come under jeopardy.

Newcastle will need depth as they return to the Champions League after a long absence, and contending with European and domestic fixtures could require heavy rotation, so extra competition and quality in central areas will certainly be welcomed by Eddie Howe.

The Magpies will aim to build upon their impressive top-four finish, and if they are able to bring in quality recruitments this summer, they could compete for major trophies going forward.