Newcastle are gearing up for an early January transfer as a fresh report claims that one of Eddie Howe's men is already in the final stages of agreeing a midseason exit.

Newcastle United transfer news

After struggling through the summer transfer window and ultimately failing to sign their no.1 target Marc Guehi, Newcastle are expected to be one of the quieter Premier League sides again in January. Speaking on the topic, Howe admitted signings were unlikely unless sales were made at St James' Park, and quashed talk of any potential loan deals.

"The loan market is an easy one to chuck out there and go, 'Let's look at loans' but the reality of those loans is very difficult", he explained.

Howe added: "The issue with PSR and our position is that nothing is clearcut. Nothing is absolutely fixed; there will be lots of twists and turns in January. But we want to try and improve the squad.”

Several players seem set to leave the club, with both Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron having been linked with moves away and both having lost their spots in the Newcastle starting line up this season.

Almiron and Trippier in 24/25 Premier League Miguel Almiron Kieran Trippier Appearances 6 8 Starts 1 3 Total Minutes played 119 319 Goals and assists 0 0

Callum Wilson could also be cashed in on, with his contract set to expire in the summer, while Sean Longstaff is in the same boat despite having emerged as a vital player for Howe in the early stages of the season. Now though, the club's first exit could be set to take place.

Dubravka in initial agreement to leave Newcastle in January

That comes courtesy of a report from Saudi Arabia [Via Sport Witness], which claims that Saudi side Al Shabab FC have reached an "initial agreement" to sign out of favour Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Slovakian international made his first start of the season against Leicester City at the weekend, filling in for Nick Pope after the latter suffered a knee injury.

He was called into action last season too, with one performance against Liverpool prompting Howe to label him a "magnificent" goalkeeper.

Pope is expected to be out for around a month, during which time Dubravka will likely be called on to deputise, but his return could allow the veteran to leave in the dying stages of the transfer window or sooner if Newcastle were to sign a new shot-stopper.

The 35-year-old's £40k-per-week contract expires at the end of the current season, meaning that this is Newcastle's last chance to receive a fee from any sale, while Dubravka can enter into pre-contract negotiations with any other side from January 1st.

And that move could be to Al Shabab FC, with the report claiming that "the two parties have reached an ‘initial agreement’" over a move to the Middle East, leaving only "details" before they can announce his arrival.

Pope's injury could force them to put that announcement on hold, but it seems that a deal could be in the works to see Dubravka depart Tyneside, in a move that may allow Newcastle to rekindle their interest in James Trafford.