Newcastle United have received an approach from the agent of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic regarding a potential switch to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Vlahovic's future?

The Serbia international only put pen to paper at the Allianz Stadium in January 2022 so he still has another three years to run on his contract, but having impressed and become Massimiliano Allegri’s top-performing offensive player during his 59 appearances, has emerged as a potential summer target for Eddie Howe.

Speaking to NUFC Matters YouTube channel, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs confirmed that the Magpies have “sent scouts” to watch the 23-year-old live in action “in the past” so he’s clearly a player of interest, and PIF have now been given the perfect opportunity to secure his signature.

According to 90min, Vlahovic’s representatives have “told” Premier League clubs that their client is “keen” on a move to England during the upcoming window. The Juventus forward is looking to leave the Serie A outfit after becoming “unsettled” due to inconsistent game time and most recently receiving abuse from fans, and his camp are trying to pull off his “preferred” scenario of a transition to the top-flight. The St. James’ Park side, as well as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa, all “retain an interest” in the £216k-per-week ace and are the clubs currently “mulling over” a deal.

Should Newcastle take a chance on Vlahovic?

Newcastle already have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as their options at centre-forward and Vlahovic’s price tag remains to be seen, but should the fee being demanded be affordable for the board, then they should 100% make an attempt to bring him to the northeast.

The left-footed “machine”, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has clocked up 110 goal contributions (94 goals and 16 assists) in 216 appearances throughout his career so is prolific at taking and creating chances, not to mention that he’s also recorded a total of 59 shots since the start of the current season which is higher than any other player at Juventus, as per FBRef.

The World Cup participant has additionally previously been recognised for his individual impact having received the Serie A’s Best Young Player award back in 2021 so has already shown the standard of performance that he’s capable of producing, and if he was to replicate this form in the black and white stripes, he would surely become a supporters favourite down the line.