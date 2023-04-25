Eddie Howe delivered some important injury news following Newcastle United's 6-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

What's the latest Newcastle injury news?

The Newcastle boss took to his post-match press conference to confirm that Allan Saint-Maximin will not be available for selection in the mid-week clash with Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Howe confirmed the absence of the French winger but was unable to give a clear update on Fabian Schar's availability: "I think Everton will be too early for Maxi.

"With Fabian, I don’t know how he is yet. We’ve got a couple of knocks in there."

Will Anthony Gordon start vs Everton?

The Magpies will be keen to continue their strong pursuit of Champions League football next season with a successful trip to the blue side of Merseyside and Anthony Gordon could be the perfect player to get under the skin of his former club.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent feature from the bench - averaging 36 minutes per performance - but a golden opportunity to start on the left flank against Everton could prove to Howe that he is more than worthy of more minutes and a starting spot in the competitive forward line.

Over 25 Premier League appearances for his two clubs, Gordon has scored three goals and created two big chances, as well as averaging 1.2 shots on goal per game, proving that he is keen to make an impact in front of goal.

Indeed, the £60k-per-week ace - hailed as "different class" by former teammate James Tarkowski - is yet to find the back of the net but could be involved in bittersweet success on his return to Goodison Park later this week, success that could even be the catalyst in relegating the Toffees.

It has also been reported this week that Saint-Maximin could be set to leave St James' Park this summer, so it will be important for Gordon to make a good impression on his manager to deter Howe from bringing in another winger who could ruin his chances of becoming a nailed-on starter in the future.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Howe should unleash Gordon in the starting XI during the Frenchman's absence as an opportunity to get a look at the player in a full performance would be advantageous to Howe whilst giving the patient winger the minutes he deserves.