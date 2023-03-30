Newcastle United will surely be in the market this summer to continue their pursuit to build a team that can compete for trophies next season and now a new potential transfer target has been revealed.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Ansu Fati?

According to popular Spanish news outlet SPORT, Newcastle are one of the Premier League clubs interested in snapping up the services of the Barcelona forward this summer.

As per the report, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal join the Magpies in their interest in securing the signature of Fati with a potential exit being lined up for the star due to a lack of game-time.

As such, agent Jorge Mendes is scoping out suitors who could offer his player a better future.

Could Ansu Fati be an Allan Saint-Maximin upgrade?

There is no doubt that Fati is one of Europe's hottest young prospects and if the power brokers at St James' Park could pull off the perfect deal to land the Spanish sensation it would be a huge upgrade on Allan Saint-Maximin.

When comparing the two dynamic forwards over their season so far, Fati has outperformed Newcastle's winger for goals scored (6 v 1), assists registered (4 v 3) pass completion rate (84% v 69.6%), goal-creating actions (9 v 6) and progressive passes received (148 v 88).

It is no secret that Newcastle have struggled to kill off some of their important fixtures with a clinical attacking threat - tallying up 11 draws so far and missing out on the opportunity to add some silverware with no goals scored against Manchester United at Wembley in the League Cup either.

As a result, the signing of the £236k-per-week whizkid - hailed "magic" by Eric Garcia - could be the answer to gaining more consistent form in front of goal to really bring their dreams of dominance and trophies to life.

Fati ranks in the top 5% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for non-penalty goals, shots in total, pass completion and touches, proving he is a huge attacking presence and one of the most consistent performers in his position across Europe.

Not only that, the 20-year-old's versatility could be a valuable asset to Eddie Howe next season with the Spain international both experienced in the left wing and centre-forward role, giving Newcastle some crucial depth in their forward line.

With that being said, if PIF have the chance to sign up Fati this summer they should jump at the chance, as the youngster could play a key role in increasing the goal-scoring opportunities and ultimately, bringing future success to St James' Park.