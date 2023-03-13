Newcastle United have been handed an injury blow to their January signing Anthony Gordon who is now set to miss a handful of weeks as a result.

What's the latest with Anthony Gordon?

The Newcastle winger had picked up an ankle injury in the game against Manchester City just over one week ago which could be set to keep him out for up to one month.

Gordon's issue is expected to keep him out for the big game upcoming after the international break as Newcastle host Manchester United.

This is just the latest injury for Eddie Howe to deal with on the back of injury woes for their other big signing this season, Alexander Isak.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Craig Hope has claimed there is a hope the issue could only keep him out for two-three weeks but it could be slightly longer:

(9:00) Anthony Gordon, looks like he's going to be out for two or three weeks at least with an ankle injury, which he picked up down at Manchester City last week.

"Now, we probably don't expect him to even be fit for the Manchester United game back here after the international break. That's a blow for him."

What does this mean for Allan Saint-Maximin?

Allan Saint-Maximin did not start the game against Manchester City with the Englishman starting in the game at the Etihad Stadium.

This came after three consecutive starts for the Frenchman in the Premier League and he was back to Howe's starting XI on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But he did only last 68 minutes on Sunday and he was replaced by Miguel Almiron who went on to score the winning goal for the Magpies.

And what is perhaps more damning than being replaced by the eventual game-winner, is that Howe kept Jacob Murphy on the other wing when making the Almiron change.

Saint-Maximin did record 48 touches in the game and was able to offer the Toon four key passes and completed two of his three dribbles (via SofaScore).

However, in comparison to Murphy, he did not provide any defensive return with Murphy providing a clearance and a tackle in his 85-minute display.

And with Gordon out, it does feel like an opportunity to be had for Saint-Maximin to make a real claim to become a regular member of Howe's starting XI.

But when Howe is hooking him off after 68 minutes, it does currently feel as if Gordon will simply slot back into the XI when he is fit enough to do so.