Newcastle United have been on an exciting journey since their Saudi-led takeover with the prospect of Champions League football firmly in sight

Now, a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Moises Caicedo?

According to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, Newcastle are interested in a number of Premier League players to bolster their already impressive squad this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed that Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is one of the many players on the list of targets for the Magpies, alongside Declan Rice, James Maddison, Kaoru Mitoma and Ivan Toney to name a few.

Will Newcastle sign Moises Caicedo this summer?

Eddie Howe and his current squad have enjoyed a phenomenal season so far with a trip to Wembley for the League Cup final and an incredible run in the Premier League that has led to a great chance of playing European football next term.

The Magpies are currently fourth with just eight league fixtures left to secure their dreams of playing in the Champions League next season and it will come as no surprise that the club are looking to continue their pursuit of success and trophies by identifying quality players who can add depth to key positions.

One of their most valuable assets acquired has undoubtedly been midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has had to sacrifice his attacking flair as of late due to Jonjo Shelvey's departure in January - leaving him in a more restricted defensive role in the centre of the pitch.

The signing of Caicedo this summer could be the catalyst to unlocking the Brazilian's full potential next season, allowing him the freedom to be more involved in the attacking position he thrived in over his first six months at St James' Park.

Over 17 league appearances in 2021/22, the 25-year-old scored five goals, delivered one assist and created three big chances, as well as averaging 1.3 successful dribbles and 1.4 shots on goal per game, which has led to calls for the midfielder to return to higher areas of the pitch this season with reporter Miles Starforth claiming his "magic" is needed there.

Caicedo would be an ideal defensive midfielder to take over from Guimaraes in the deeper role and could provide the popular Newcastle star with even more opportunities to trouble opponents.

The Ecuadorian midfielder - hailed a "pleasure to watch" by writer Ryan Adsett - has tallied up an 89% pass completion rate and successfully completed 56% of his dribbles over 28 league appearances this season, as well as averaging 1.2 key passes, outlining him as a progressive and composed midfield asset.

He also lives up to his billing as a "machine" - as per The Athletic's Andy Naylor - having made 3.2 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and won 6.4 duels per game, proving he is a reliable defensive presence in midfield.

With that being said, if the powerbrokers at the North East club are willing to meet the extortionate £90m price tag set on Caicedo this summer, it could spark a huge tactical shift in midfield personnel and provide Howe with a player who can keep up with the quality needed to compete at the highest level next season.