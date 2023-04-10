Newcastle United have not been short of memorable performances this Premier League season and Eddie Howe will surely be thrilled with the quick progression his team has made over the last 12 months.

The Magpies are currently third in the top-flight table with the chances of Champions League football next season becoming a real possibility should they keep up their phenomenal form after going unbeaten in their last five outings following the victory over Brenford this weekend.

It was by no means an easy battle won at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon and for the first 45 minutes it looked like Newcastle could be in trouble, as many players looked exhausted and their successful system looked to be disjointed - giving two penalties away before half-time.

However, the Newcastle boss displayed exactly why he has comfortably led his squad to bigger things this season, with his impeccable in-game management paying off massively in the second half.

Howe decided to take drastic action during the break, replacing Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy with Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson, slightly tweaking the formation by moving Isak into a shadow striker role behind the England international, as the Swede has often displayed his ability to drop deeper.

To say it paid off is an understatement as it was a game-changing move that ultimately helped the Geordies become much more offensive and energetic, which led to a well-fought 2-1 victory.

Should Howe play Wilson and Isak together more often?

There is no doubt that Howe has a headache worth having when it comes to selecting his starting striker, as both Wilson and Isak have been massively influential in the position over the season so far.

The £46k-per-week goal machine has scored ten goals and delivered four assists in 27 appearances, with his form in front of goal earning him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year.

Wilson's £120k-per-week competitor for the striker role, Isak, was a monumental signing for the Magpies last summer, making the move to Tyneside for a club-record fee of £63m and has been a joy to watch ever since - scoring nine goals and registering one assist in 13 appearances.

The two goal-scorers boast different qualities, with Wilson an incredible finisher who thrives as a fox in the box, whilst Isak plays his best football when he is given the freedom to drop deeper and drifts into wider positions to receive the ball from midfield, often utilising his impeccable dribbling skills to trouble his opponents in the final third.

The St James' Park faithful welcomed the partnership when Howe made the change yesterday, with The Chronicle's Ciaran Kelly heaping praise on the pair for the build-up to Isak's winning goal:

"Callum Wilson lays it off on the edge of the area and Alexander Isak arrows it into the top corner first time. Unreal. They can play together, all right."

With that being said, Howe could have the perfect attacking formula for the rest of the season to unlock Champions League football for the North East club, as it is clear that Isak and Wilson can not only deliver apart but shine together too.