Newcastle United could look to the summer transfer window to add even more quality to their squad ahead of their Champions League campaign next season and now a reliable source has revealed a new target.

What's the latest on Newcastle's interest in Goncalo Ramos?

According to one journalist, Newcastle are interested in signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The reporter, who is associated with Football Transfers, tweeted: "Exc: Understand Newcastle are very much interested in Gonçalo Ramos of Benfica - though it's unclear whether a move will be made this transfer window or not."

Who would Ramos replace in the Newcastle team?

There is no doubt that places in the first team have become highly competitive at St James' Park, especially in the forward line where Eddie Howe boasts a number of prolific goal-scoring talents.

Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson all netted over ten goals for the Magpies last season, with the latter coming out on top with 18 goals scored in all competitions.

The England international has been in a goal-scoring groove over the last 12 months which saw him deservedly earn a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup 2022 squad in Qatar - where he delivered an assist for Jack Grealish's goal in a group game of the tournament during his cameo against Iran.

Having said that, the talented striker isn't getting any younger with the 31-year-old due to turn 32 next season and has been lucky this season to not struggle with injuries as much as he has in the past.

As a result, bringing in a worthy successor for Wilson wouldn't be the worst idea for Howe this summer and Ramos could be the next generation of talent to work alongside Alexander Isak to lead Newcastle to trophies and success in the future.

Over 47 appearances in all competitions last season, the 22-year-old - who was dubbed "remarkable" by Gary Lineker - scored 27 goals and registered 12 assists for his Portuguese side, with a goal contribution every 89 minutes. That is an incredibly impressive output that could be massively valuable to Howe next season.

In fact, Ramos - who has a reported price tag of £70m - was the second-highest scoring player in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season with 19 strikes and a 47% shot accuracy, proving that he is incredibly prolific and a standout performer in front of goal, something he also proved at the World Cup last year.

The talented number nine caught the attention of the world when he replaced his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the centre-forward role for Portugal against Switzerland at the World; delivering a stunning hat-trick on his debut in the prestigious competition which led to high praise from ITV pundit Nigel de Jong:

"There was a lot of pressure on his shoulders coming in and replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, but now that's gone,

"What I like about him, he's two-footed. He can play left and right, his touch with his right foot his finish with his left."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Howe to snap up the services of Ramos in the future as he would provide an alternative to Isak and ultimately become the long-term replacement for Wilson.