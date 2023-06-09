Newcastle United have not yet completed their first transfer of the 2023 summer window, but it is only a matter of time until the affluent outfit secure their first superlative signing.

Manager Eddie Howe has led his team to Champions League football after finishing fourth and is undoubtedly exceeding expectations at a staggering level, having taken the reins of the Tyneside club 18 months ago when they were embroiled in a relegation battle.

Do not expect the resurgent Premier League giants to splurge on their cash, however, with the work plied on the transfer front thus far a testament to the diligent work of technical director Dan Ashworth and the astute management of Howe and his team, and one of the latest touted targets could personify this approach.

Contrary to popular belief, the Magpies do not boast a bottomless pit of glinted gold and will conduct their business smartly over the next few months, which is why signing Bundesliga talent Manu Kone could be the perfect way to cement the success of the already thriving midfield.

According to one Football Transfers journalist - the Toon are "at the table" alongside Liverpool, with their interest in the 22-year-old "quite heavy", and while Fabrizio Romano recently stated that the Reds have "scheduled talks" with the player's agents, Howe's side could still find success in a deal.

Why should Newcastle sign Manu Kone?

Speedy and agile for a 6 foot 1 midfielder, Kone is considered a tenacious and aggressive midfielder with a laudable work ethic and a nice blend of abilities.

Usually found at the heart of the midfield, he would be the perfect addition for Newcastle's cohesive centre - usually consisting of Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton - and provide an additional dimension, with his previous praise as a "one-man army" from talent scout Jacek Kulig underscoring his omnipresence on the pitch.

As per Sofascore, he played 30 times for Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga this term, completing 87% of his passes, averaging 2.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game and succeeding with 60% of his dribble attempts.

With Bruno Guimaraes playing - quite superbly - the pivoting role at St. James' Park, Kone could find success as his alternative, imperative given the increase in competition that comes with European competition, or as a box-to-box presence on his favoured left-side of the midfield.

Considering that he could be available for just €30m (£26m), Kone would be an "outstanding" purchase - as he has been called by journalist Josh Bunting - and one who could make Howe forget all about West Ham United sensation Declan Rice.

While Rice is more of a natural holding midfielder, he is touted at as much as £100m amid widespread understanding that he will depart the London Stadium this summer, with the Magpies thought to be among the clubs holding a 'serious interest' in the Conference League champion.

While Rice does rank among the top 5% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for interceptions, the top 15% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, and has been hailed as a "generational talent" by the Athletic's Roshane Thomas, Kone is available for a slice of the price Rice is valued at, and Newcastle must work with care to sign the right players and allow ample room to target further areas on the field.

Kone, comparatively, ranks among the top 22% of midfielders for progressive carries, the top 4% for successful take-ons and the top 25% for rate of tackles per 90, which clearly illustrates his efficacy in areas similar to Rice's own skills.

While top European outfits are yearning for a player of the Hammers star's ilk, Kone could yet burst onto the scene as one of the leading midfielders over the next few years, and there are few places better to burgeon right now than the flourishing squad on Tyneside.