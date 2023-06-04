Newcastle United have a huge summer transfer window ahead of them before they compete in the Champions League next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential target.

What's the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai to Newcastle?

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle have made RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai a top target this summer.

Plettenberg tweeted: "News Szoboszlai: Player is very open to leave RB in summer as he’s aware of the concrete interest from NUFC as revealed."

"He’s a top transfer target of NUFC, release clause of around €70m (£60m), RB bosses not happy with his latest statements, it’s a question of the price now."

Who would Szoboszlai replace at Newcastle?

There is no doubt that Eddie Howe will be thrilled with the resilience and quality his squad has shown to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League and earn qualification for Champions League football this season.

However, it will now be crucial for the Magpies boss to remove any sentiment and focus on the next steps of taking Newcastle to the next level by comfortably competing for multiple trophies and making themselves known on the European stage, which means recruiting high-quality talent to improve the squad further.

As a result, the signing of Szoboszlai could be the perfect opportunity for Howe to deploy an upgrade on Miguel Almiron in the attacking line at St James' Park, as the versatile Hungarian star has been a force to be reckoned with in the Bundesliga.

Over 31 league appearances, the 22-year-old - hailed a "classy talent" by journalist Tomaz Mortimer - has scored six goals, registered eight assists and created a whopping 14 big chances as a market of his end product in the final third.

A tricky offensive outlet, the Hungary international also averaged 2.3 key passes, 1.7 successful dribbles, and 1.9 shots on goal per game.

Not only that, Szoboszlai is clearly a man for the big occasion after scoring the second goal to kill the game in the DFB Pokal Final last night against Eintracht Frankfurt, further demonstrating his ability to soak up the pressure in season-defining games and cup finals which is a mentality that would be massively beneficial to Newcastle in their pursuit of success.

The RB Leipzig ace has also comfortably outperformed Almiron in a number of key attacking attributes this season including shots on target rate (48.3% v 29%), shot-creating actions per 90 (5.52 v 3.14) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.63 v 0.47), as per FBref.

Whilst Szoboszlai has mostly been deployed on the right wing this season, the young whiz is more than capable of being deployed behind the striker, in an attacking midfield role and on the left flank too, making him an incredibly versatile player who could offer Howe much more than just an upgrade for his Paraguayan positional peer.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer to snap up the services of the Leipzig star this summer, as he could be exactly what Howe needs to improve and add quality to his attacking threat in order to compete for multiple trophies next season.